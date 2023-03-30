An unthinkable tragedy recently struck the University of Tennessee Southern athletic department when volleyball commit Janae Edmondson lost both of her legs after a car accident in St. Louis in late February.
But as has long been the case when tragedy impacts the Giles County community, citizens are quick to offer a helping hand.
This instance was no different as it was quickly announced that UTS will still recognize the scholarship offer to Edmondson, which she accepted just days before the crash.
“We are honoring that scholarship — she will be a part of the volleyball team,” Firehawks Athletic Director Brandie Paul told reporters last month. “Although, we don’t know what that will look like, we are honoring the scholarship.”
Edmondson, a senior at Smyrna High School, was struck by a vehicle while visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament Feb. 18.
The injuries were so severe that doctors needed to amputate both of Edmondson’s legs.
Edmondson, who plays defensive specialist on the court, was already on the Firehawks radar after playing club ball for assistant coach Tristyn Lozano.
“We never thought twice about continuing to honor her scholarship after we heard the news,” Lozano said. “This city has a family feel, and that it represented through our community and continues here on our campus. Anyone that steps foot here at UT Southern is family, and family takes care of one another.”
The gesture should potentially come as no surprise for an institution that has long prided itself on going above and beyond the scope of traditional universities in terms of student care.
“Our program not only focuses on developing these girls as athletes but giving them tools to be successful young women while they’re here before they graduate,” Lozano said. “Building character, growing as individuals and when you fail to get back up stronger. The program is so much more than the sport of volleyball, it turns into family, life experiences you’ll never forget and it builds the person. Our commitment to each individual regardless of circumstances is UT Southern Volleyball. “
The story made waves nationwide due to its tragic nature, but also because of the outpouring of support for Edmondson.
In addition to the scholarship offer, Edmondson was recognized and honored by the state legislature March 20.
“Whereas, beloved by her teammates at MID TN Volleyball, Janae has inspired them on and off the court with her toughness, determination, and perseverance; and Whereas, Janae Edmondson’s road to recovery will test the depths of tenacity and toughness she displayed in competition; she will need the love and support of her family, her friends, and the good people of Tennessee; now, therefore, be it resolved by the Senate of the 113th General Assembly of the State of Tennessee, the House of Representatives concurring, that we hereby honor Janae Edmondson of Smyrna and join with every Tennessean as we offer our prayers for her recovery.”
The resolution also confirmed that Edmondson will keep her scholarship offer from the Firehawks.
As Edmondson continues to make her recovery, many schools and athletic teams — including UT Southern — have donned special purple (the color of Edmondson’s Smyrna Bulldogs) apparel in solidarity of Edmondson’s efforts.
A GoFundMe account for Edmondson had raised nearly $800,000 as of press time.
“The rate at which Janae is currently recovering is just a testimony to the athlete that she is and her work ethic,” Edmondson’s high school volleyball coach Katy Bell said. “She isn’t afraid to do the hard things and has literally had to stare fear in the face and tell it to bring it on! She has a long road ahead, but she has so many people behind her. UT Southern offering to recognize her scholarship has given her even more to push for and the ability to attend college with some of her closest people. I can’t wait to see Janae continue to push herself and to see that school rally behind her!”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.