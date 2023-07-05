The University of Tennessee Southern recently announced it will add both men’s and women’s outdoor track and field for the 2023-24 academic year.
The expansion will keep the university fielding 19 varsity sports teams.
Tennessee Southern has never offered either indoor or outdoor track and field. The last sports added on campus were men’s and women’s swimming in 2019.
The Southern States Athletic Conference, of which Tennessee Southern will rejoin for the 2023-24 season, sponsors championships in track and field, so student-athletes would be eligible to compete in not only conference championships, but NAIA Championships as well.
Cross country coach Justin Watson has been tasked to lead and develop the squads during their growing stages. Watson will begin accepting interested student-athletes to join the program immediately.
Any student-athletes interested in becoming a member of the track and field teams should contact Watson at jwatso83@utsouthern.edu. — UTS
