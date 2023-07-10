Firehawks Flight 3c PMS

Local youth sports camps are still being offered by UT Southern in the month of July.

Baseball camp will be held July 17-19 at Bobby Walker Field for ages 6-13. Cost is $90. Coach Mitch Hill and the Firehawk baseball program will also have their annual showcase camp for high school athletes the following week. Cost is $100. For more information, contact assistant coach Jake Chaney at Chanja96@utsouthern.edu.

Men’s basketball will offer a youth camp at the Curry Athletic Complex for ages 6-12. The camp will take place July 24-27. Cost is $100, and participants will receive a t-shirt. For more information, contact assistant coach Jordan Counts at jcounts2@utsouthern.edu.

The swimming programs will offer weekly swim lessons at Grissom Natatorium throughout the summer. Lessons are offered for ages 4-17. Class times are 8 a.m., 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Cost for the classes is $60 for UTS Health Club members and $75 for non-members. For more information, contact CAC coordinator Jennifer Carroll at 424-7374 or via e-mail at jcarro36@utsouthern.edu. — UTS

