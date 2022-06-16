Ten of the nineteen varsity athletic teams at the University of Tennessee Southern produced at least a 3.0 team grade point average during the 2021-22 academic year, the school announced. As a department, the university announced a cumulative 3.04 GPA.
UTS softball produced the highest GPA in the department, boasting a 3.383 team GPA.
The team GPA is calculated by dividing the quality points earned by the hours attempted during the academic year by all student-athletes listed on the team’s eligibility certificate.
Women’s swimming finished second in the team list, recording a 3.274 GPA in 2021-22. Women’s cross country (3.262), national champion women’s soccer (3.257), and national champion clay target (3.221) rounded out the top five.
“This was a marvelous first year as UTS for our student-athletes in the classroom,” UTS Athletic Director Brandie Paul said. “I am so incredibly proud of their performance both on and off the field. Congratulations to our teams and to every student-athlete for their diligence to strive for academic excellence in 2021-22.”
—UTS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.