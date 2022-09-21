The No. 7 University of Tennessee Southern women’s soccer team notched two victories versus ranked opponents last week, defeating No. 3 William Carey (Miss.) 3-2 on Sept. 15 and then dropping No. 23 Georgia Gwinnett 4-1 on Sept. 17.
The wins improved the Firehawks to 4-2 on the year and snapped a two-game losing skid, the program’s first since 2014.
The victories also marked the final two non-conference matches of the year for the Firehawks, who begin Mid-South Conference play this week.
No. 7 UTS 3
No. 3 William Carey 2
In a rematch of last year’s national tournament final, the Firehawks fell behind early, but rattled off three straight goals to defeat the Crusaders.
William Carey opened the scoring, striking for the game’s opening goal in the 17th minute.
The 1-0 scoreline would hold up throughout the first half as the Crusaders outshot the Firehawks 15-7 in the frame.
The second half turned in favor of UTS, however, as 20 minutes into the period Isabelle Vazquez rifled home a shot to draw the teams level.
The next 15 minutes saw both teams with scoring opportunities, but no tallies to show for it.
But in the 81st minute, Firehawk senior Estelle Ekada took control of the contest, scoring an unassisted goal at the 80:43 mark.
Before the teams could potentially even process Ekada’s go-ahead goal, the senior broke free and struck for a second tally, stunning the Crusaders as UTS surged ahead 3-1 at the 81:06 point of the contest. Yuki Watari had the assist on Ekada’s second goal of the night.
Ahead 3-1, the Firehawks managed to keep a battle-tested William Carey side at bay until less than a minute remained.
WCU scored a goal with just 47 seconds remaining to pull the score to 3-2, but could not pull off a last-gasp equalizing attempt.
UTS goalkeeper Brooke Shavers faced 10 shots on the night and made eight saves across 90 minutes of work to pick up the win in net.
No. 7 UTS 4
No. 23 Georgia Gwinnett 1
Fresh off a win versus No. 3 William Carey, UT Southern cruised to a relatively easy win versus another ranked foe in No. 23 Georgia Gwinnett.
After a nearly half-hour feeling out process, the Firehawks found their offensive rhythm with goals in the 29th and 38th minutes to head to halftime up two goals.
Estelle Ekada bagged the first goal of the afternoon while Firehawk newcomer Anais Stephany captured the second.
Firehawk playmaker Yuki Watari put the game to bed early in the second half when she scored in the 53rd and 68th minutes.
Ahead 4-0, the Firehawks conceded a 73rd minute goal to the Grizzlies, but that would be as close as GGC ever drew.
UTS outshot the Grizzlies 13-6 on the day, with Firehawk goalkeeper Brooke Shavers playing 54 minutes and backup Layken Stockstill finishing out the remainder of the contest.
—Staff Reports
