Longtime University of Tennessee Southern clay target head coach Chad Whittenburg has resigned, the university announced in a press release last week.
Whittenburg stepped away from the program after eight historic seasons, guiding the Firehawks to six national titles between 2016-2022, including back-to-back ACUI Clay Target national championships the last two seasons.
“At this point in my life, I have made the very difficult decision to step away and focus on the blessings in my life, most importantly my family,” Whittenburg said. “I am very proud of the academic and athletic successes we have accomplished during my tenure. I wholeheartedly believe this is where the Lord is leading me, to slow down and listen.”
According to the press release, the Firehawks will execute a national search for Whittenburg’s replacement, beginning May 2. Whittenburg is expected to remain with the program on a volunteer basis.
“It has been my esteemed honor and privilege to coach college student athletes and to end my career as a Head Coach in the best University system in the country - The University of Tennessee,” Whittenburg said. “I look forward to assisting the future head coach in continuing the legacy and winning tradition that we have established.”
Whittenburg was the program’s second-ever head coach, replacing Mark Payne, a Giles County native who tragically passed away in February of 2014 after launching the program in 2013.
Whittenburg achieved success almost immediately, guiding the program to a national championship in 2016, just its third year as a program.
The program continued to find more and more success under Whittenburg’s direction, culminating in consecutive national titles the last two seasons, highlighted by this year’s national championship in late March — the first for the program under the UTS moniker.
In addition to his success with the program, Whittenburg also leaves a legacy of international recognition for UT Southern.
Whittenburg joined the USA Shooting Board of Directors in 2018 and currently serves as Chairman of the Board for the organization, as well as President of the US Shooting Federation.
At least four different members of the UTS clay target program also competed for Team USA Shooting, including Madelynn Bernau, who competed at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.
“We’re very appreciative of Coach Whittenburg’s longstanding service to the University of Tennessee Southern,” UTS athletic director Brandie Paul said. “Our program made tremendous progress under his leadership, and we wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future.”
“His student athletes are also grateful for his commitment to their success on the field of competition, and as students.”
— Staff Reports
