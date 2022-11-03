After launching weekly coaches’ shows for both the Giles County and Richland football programs earlier this fall, Pulaski Citizen Live is set to take its sports coverage in Giles County to a new level with the announcement of the UT Southern Firehawk Coaches’ Show.
The show, recorded in front of a live crowd at Kathy’s Tavern, will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday nights beginning Nov. 7.
The program will be heavily focused on promoting current athletic (and other) events on the UTS campus as the Firehawks continue their second season under the UT Southern moniker.
“UT Southern is absolute treasure for our community and UTS athletics is a great way for the Pulaski and Giles County community to get to know the college community better, and vice versa,” Pulaski Citizen Publisher Scott Stewart said. “That’s what Pulaski Citizen Live’s UTS Firehawk Coaches’ Show will do. We
invite UTS students and local residents to come on down to Kathy’s every Monday evening, learn more about each other and cheer on the Firehawks!”
The Firehawks are off to another fast start as an athletic department this fall, clinching the men’s soccer regular-season championship last week.
The defending Firehawk national champion women’s soccer team has been consistently ranked in the NAIA Top 10 all year and finished runner-up in the highly-competitive Mid-South Conference.
“We are tremendously excited about the strong potential of this partnership, and I am hopeful this creates the opportunity to strengthen our community ties,” UTS Associate Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Brandie
Paul said. “I see nothing but positive as we look forward to our
coaches
and
student-athletes sharing their experiences here at UT Southern, and what we can bring to the community. (Kathy’s Tavern owner) Kathy Scoggins has always been a supporter of UT Southern Athletics. She often drives our athletics bus for us, so what better place to showcase our athletic teams than in conjunction with her support. We are appreciative of the Citizen for working with us on this opportunity.”
Pulaski Citizen Live’s top talent will host the weekly show, with familiar names Wade Neely and Chris Bledsoe leading the way. UTS athletic department representative Trent Maxwell will also serve in a co-hosting capacity for many of the episodes, which will feature predominantly in-season members of the UTS coaching staff.
Firehawk fans and students are encouraged to attend the show with prizes and potential special promotions available each week.
“Being able to cover the top-level student-athletes and coaches in our community on a consistent basis is another big step forward for Pulaski Citizen Live,” Neely said. “I am not sure that our residents realize the level of talent that is on display on a nightly basis on the UT Southern campus. Being able to raise that awareness and bring extra visibility to a terrific Firehawk program is something that fits perfectly in line with where we want to see PCL continue to grow.”
In addition to being recorded live at Kathy’s Tavern, fans will also be able to watch the weekly show on the PCL YouTube channel both live and on-demand after its conclusion.
