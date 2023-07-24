The University of Tennessee Southern men and women's cross country head coach Justin Watson announced the 2023 Firehawk schedules this afternoon.
UTS has six meets on the docket this season.
The Firehawks continued to expand the young program and set many program records last season. UTS rejoins the Southern States Athletic Conference after a three-year stint in the MSC.
UTS opens the season on the road in Oxford, Ala., at the JSU Foothills XC Invitational on Sept. 1. Two weeks later, the Firehawks will visit John Hunt Park to run in the North Alabama Showcase.
UTS will close out the month traveling to Louisville, Ky., to compete in the Greater Louisville Classic on the 29th.
The schedule also includes trips to Oakville, Ala. and Florence, Ala.
On Oct. 13 the Firehawks will run in the Warhawk Invitational and on the Oct. 20 UTS will host the annual Firehawk Invitational at McFarland Park.
The Firehawks will return to Oakville to compete in the SSAC Championship on Nov. 3.
Coach Watson enters his fourth season with the Firehawks. He also was tabbed at the first head coach of the track and field program earlier this month.
The complete schedule can be found at www.utsfirehawks.com. — UTS
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.