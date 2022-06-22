University of Tennessee Southern men’s golf standout Justin Johns capped his career with one final piece of hardware when he was named NAIA Second Team All-American, the university announced in a press release.
Johns, a South Fulton, Tenn. native, capped his career with the national recognition after producing one of the best individual seasons in school history.
The senior finished the year ranked No. 53 in the GolfStat individual rankings and was a six-time Mid-South Conference Golfer of the Week winner. Johns’ highlight came near the end of the season, taking home first place at the MSC’s Spring Tournament in early April.
Johns was named First Team All-MSC and became the first UTS golfer to ever compete in the NAIA national tournament. He narrowly missed the cut at TPC at Deere Run, posting rounds of 71 and 75.
In addition to his individual successes this season, Johns captained a Firehawks squad that reached new heights in 2021-22.
The Firehawks finished runner-up in the MSC conference tournament, narrowly missing out on the program’s first-ever bid to the national tournament.
“It was great to watch Justin play these last two years at UT Southern,” Firehawks head coach John Dochety said. “He was a leader on and off the course and never turned down a chance to help another player. He is going to be greatly missed, but we look forward to following his professional career and having him visit with the team when he is back in town.” —Staff Reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.