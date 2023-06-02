12 Varsity UTS Squads Boast 3.0-plus GPAs
12-of-19 varsity athletic teams at the University of Tennessee Southern earned at least a 3.0 team grade point average during the 2022-23 academic year, the university’s athletic department announced last week.
UTS men’s golf produced the highest GPA in the department, boasting a 3.39 team GPA. 11 men’s golf student-athletes obtained at least a 3.0 GPA during the spring.
Volleyball finished second in the team list, recording a 3.32 team GPA.
Softball (3.31), women’s soccer (3.30), and women’s golf (3.24) rounded out the top five.
The team GPA is calculated by dividing the quality points earned by the hours attempted during the academic year by all student-athletes listed on the team’s eligibility certificate.
“We are so thrilled to celebrate the academic success of our student-athletes.” Firehawks athletic director Brandie Paul said. “I am so incredibly proud of their commitment in the classroom, and for their dedication to elevating their academics each year. Congratulations to our teams and to every student-athlete for their diligence to strive for academic excellence in 2022-23.”
In addition to team success, 43 upperclassmen student-athletes received NAIA Scholar-Athlete awards by achieving at least a 3.5 GPA.
Trimpe Announced as New Swim Coach
UT Southern recently announced the hiring of Trevor Trimpe as the next head coach of its men and women’s swimming programs.
An Indiana native, Trimpe arrives at UT Southern after spending the 2022-23 season at Midland University in Fremont, Neb. In his lone season at Midland, Trimpe coached six NAIA National Qualifiers.
Trimpe becomes the second full-time coach in program history. Drew Peterson served as the team’s head coach from its inception in 2020 until departing last year. Assistant coach Christine Giannecchini served as the program’s interim head coach during the 2022 season.
“I am beyond excited for the opportunity to lead the UT Southern swimming program,” Trimpe said. “The swim team has taken off quickly in its short three-year history, and I am hoping to continue to build the roster and help guide the athletes both in and out of the pool. I want to thank athletic director Brandie Paul and our chancellor Dr. Linda Martin for bringing me on board. Go Firehawks!”
Trimpe was a four-year swimmer at Valparaiso University and served as captain during his senior year. He graduated in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in Geography and earned a Master of Business Administration from Norwich University in 2017.
Boylan Returns to Firehawk Soccer Staff
After three seasons away, former UT Southern men’s soccer assistant coach Bret Boylan is returning to the Firehawk program in his old role.
Boylan, a Jackson, Tenn. native, coached as an assistant at UT Southern from 2014-2020 before becoming the assistant women’s soccer coach at NCAA Division II program Carson Newman.
During his first stint with the program, Boylan aided the Firehawks to a 61-43-9 record that included an NAIA National Championship appearance in 2018.
During this time, Boylan also worked with the Fayetteville High School boys’ program.
“I am thrilled to welcome Bret back on campus,” Firehawks head coach Brian Davies said. “I have known him for years, and I know he will be a valuable asset to our program. Bret is very passionate about the success of our student-athletes, and I know the boys will be excited to work with him!”
Robb Departs as Firehawk Softball Coach
After just one season at the helm, Tyler Robb will not return as Firehawks head softball coach.
Robb and the Firehawks finished with a 15-29 overall record and were eliminated in the opening round of the Mid-South conference tournament.
Prior to taking over as head coach last August, Robb served as the softball team’s assistant coach during the 2022 season. He graduated from UTS in 2021 after a standout three-year baseball career.
An interim head coach has yet to be announced and no official statement from UTS was given upon request. — Staff Reports
