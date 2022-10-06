UT Southern men’s golf standout Shane Lillis bested 60-plus others to take home first-place honors at the East Tennessee Collegiate Sept. 26-27 at the Johnson City Country Club.
Lillis, a senior from Cooraclare, Ireland, picked up the first medalist honor of his career and helped guide the Firehawks to a runner-up finish in their first fall tournament of the season.
Lillis set the tone early, posting a five-under-par round of 67 on Monday and following up with an even-par 72 on Tuesday to win the event by one
stroke.
The senior was tidy in his opening round, recording 13 pars and five birdies. After making the turn at one-under, Lillis caught fire on the back nine and posted four birdies, including birdies on his final two holes of the day.
The 67 was tied for the low round of the tournament and proved to be the difference as scores rose across the board in the final round.
Lillis bogeyed three of his first six holes on Tuesday, but snuck two birdies in on the front nine to make the turn at just one-over.
The back nine was a bit of an adventure for the senior, who canceled out bogeys on No. 11 and No. 13 with birdies on No. 10, No. 12 and No. 15 to finish the day at even-par.
Milligan (Tenn.) University’s Gustaf Lundberg finished the tournament at four-under to take home the runner-up trophy.
Lillis was the lone Firehawk to finish the tournament under par, with teammates Jacob Wilson (145) and Gary Glassman (146) flanking the Firehawk scoring leaders. Eli White and Jaden Weisman rounded out the scoring with totals of 155 and 156 as the Firehawks posted a team score of 584 — six shots behind Milligan for the team title.
The Firehawks are set to play five more tournaments this fall, beginning with the Music City Invitational in Goodlettsville earlier this week. Scores were not available at press time.
UTS will play at two iconic courses later this month beginning with a trip to Memphis for the Memphis Shootout held at TPC Southwind Oct. 10-11. The Firehawks will also travel to play at the famed Whistling Straits Golf Club in Sheboygan, Wisc. Oct. 17-18.
— Staff Reports
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.