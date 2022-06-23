UTS men’s soccer head coach Brian Davies recently announced the hiring of Taylor Jones as the team’s new assistant coach.
“We are excited to add Taylor to our coaching staff,” Davies said. “He comes to us with a wealth of experience. The players will benefit greatly from his knowledge, especially our goalkeepers.”
The Montgomery, Ala. native spent the last four years as the head coach of Andrew College in Georgia.
During the 2017 season, Taylor helped lead Louisburg College (N.C.) to an NJCAA Region X Championship, an NJCAA Southeast District Championship, an appearance in the NJCAA National Tournament, and a No. 9 ranking in the NJCAA Division One Final Poll. Under his leadership at Louisburg, Taylor coached the Region X Player of the Year, three players who received Region X First-Team honors and two players who were named NJCAA
All-Americans. —Staff Reports
