The UT Southern men’s soccer team snagged a 2-1 victory versus rival Cumberland (Tenn.) last Thursday at Grissom Pitch to win the 2022 Mid-South Conference regular season championship.
The win vaulted the Firehawks (12-3-1, 7-2-1 MSC) to the top of the league standings on the final day of MSC competition this season.
UTS finished with 22 points, one clear of rival Bethel (Tenn.), which finished runner-up.
The Firehawks entered the final day of the season needing a victory over their longtime rivals from Lebanon.
Knowing only a win would do, the Firehawks jumped on the Phoenix (8-3-3, 5-2-3) early, scoring at the 29:49 mark on a goal from senior Miguel Tizapa.
UTS added a second goal just after the break, pushing its lead to 2-0 when Carlos Galan buried an attempt at the 51:52 mark.
The two-goal lead would not last long, however, as the Phoenix responded just three minutes later with a tally of their own.
Clinging to a one-goal lead for the final 30-plus minutes of play, the Firehawks relied on a sturdy defensive effort and strong goalkeeping to ultimately preserve the victory and secure the league
title.
The Phoenix outshot the Firehawks 14-12 in the contest, but UTS goalkeeper Ajay Murray made nine saves on the night.
With the win, the Firehawks earned the top seed in the upcoming MSC conference tournament, which begins this week.
As the top seed, the Firehawks will await the winner of Georgetown (Ky.) and Shawnee State (Ohio) in their respective opening-round game.
The Firehawk quarterfinal contest will be played either this Friday or Saturday at Grissom Pitch. Details of kickoff date or time were not yet available at press time.
