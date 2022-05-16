IMG_0421 web.jpg

Former Lincoln County Lady Falcon and current UTS senior Lily Fisk celebrates after burying the match-deciding penalty kick in last December's NAIA women’s soccer national title match. Last week, Fisk and the Firehawks were announced as the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame's Amateur Team of the Year.  Guy Schafer / UTS Athletics

After winning the 2021 NAIA national title, the UT Southern women’s soccer team learned last week it would be recognized by the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame as its Amateur Team of the Year.

The Firehawks posted a 23-1 record on the year and defeated rival William Carey in a dramatic penalty kick shootout last December to clinch the program’s third national title.

In addition to the Firehawks, the TSHF announced several other award winners, including former University of Tennessee women’s basketball superstar Candace Parker, legendary MTSU Track & Field head coach Dean Hayes and Memphis Grizzlies standout Ja Morant.

The Firehawks will be formally presented their honors as part of the hall's 2022 Banquet, presented by the Tennessee Titans on July 23 at the Omni Nashville Downtown. — Staff Reports

