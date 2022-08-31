The University of Tennessee Southern women’s soccer team kicked off its 2022 campaign last Saturday with a 4-1 win versus Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) at Grissom Pitch.
The Firehawks (1-0) scored just 12 minutes into the contest and added three more tallies in the second half to cruise to the easy victory.
Senior forward Estelle Ekada had the first and third goals of the night for the top-ranked Firehawks, who outshot the Cougars 21-8.
Junior college transfer Ravynne Wilson had the second goal of the night for the Firehawks, scoring her first goal in a Firehawk uniform with a 51st-minute finish. Wilson also added an assist on one of Ekada’s goals on the night.
Senior Gabrielle Forsythe tacked on the final Firehawk goal of the night, scoring with just over two minutes left remaining in the match.
MVNU’s Sarah Townsend scored in the 73rd minute, briefly trimming the Firehawk advantage to 3-1.
UTS goalkeeper Brooke Shavers played all 90 minutes in net, making four saves on the night.
After the match, the Firehawks 2021 national championship squad was recognized and presented their championship rings.
The Firehawks boasted a 23-1 record a year ago, winning both the MSC regular-season championship and conference tournament in addition to the national crown.
UTS currently owns a 42-3 record in its last 45 matches and owns a 27-2 record at home in the last three seasons.
The Firehawks returned to action this Tuesday for their first road contest of the season at Faulkner (Ala.). Results were not available at press time.
The Firehawks are scheduled for two high-profile matches over Labor Day weekend, squaring off against No. 6 Keiser (Fla.) and No. 18 SCAD-Savannah.
— Staff Reports
