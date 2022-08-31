Members of the UTS women’s soccer team, coaching staff and administration pose with their 2021 national championship rings after winning last Saturday’s season opener versus Mount Vernon Nazarene. The top-ranked Firehawks scored three goals in the second half to claim a 4-1 win at Grissom Pitch. After the conclusion of the match, current and former members of the Firehawk squad were recognized for last year’s NAIA national title. Guy Schafer / UTS Athletics