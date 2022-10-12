The University of Tennessee Southern men and women’s cross country teams posted arguably their best collective performances in program history last weekend, with both squads finishing runner-up at the Bobcat Invitational in Middleton, Ga.
The meet was comprised of various levels of competition, ranging from NAIA to NCAA Division II.
On the men’s side, the Firehawks narrowly finished behind NCAA Division II squad West Alabama — finishing runner-up by just one point.
Sophomore runner Titus Korir set the UTS program record with an 8K time of 26:10 and earning silver medal honors.
Matthew Andrea (26:34), JJ Lincoln, (26:57) and Zach Shepard (27:00) all finished in the Top 10 for the Firehawks.
In the women’s race, Firehawk freshman Olivia Barksdale posted the third-fastest 5K time in program history with a time of 20:24. The time earned Barksdale a bronze medal on the individual leaderboard.
Fellow freshman also earned a Top 10 finish with her time of 21:30.
As a team, the Firehawks posted a score of 56 to finish behind Georgia College, but well ahead of third-place Young Harris College.
Both Firehawk teams return to action on Saturday, Oct. 22 when they travel to Huntsville, Ala. to run in the UAH Charger Invitational.
— Staff Reports
