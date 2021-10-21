Week 10 PREVIEW: Area Teams Prepare for Final Games

Just two weeks remain in the high school football season for our area teams, with last week’s region showdowns helping clear the somewhat muddied playoff waters.
Giles County notched a 56-0 win at Sequatchie County last Friday to secure at least a share of the region championship. The Bobcats can claim the outright region crown with a victory at Cannon County next Friday.
Richland suffered a 28-14 loss versus Forrest, which puts the Raiders in a virtual must-win situation in Week 11 at Loretto.
Ardmore dropped its Week 9 contest versus Lee Huntsville, falling 35-20 at Cooper Field. The loss means the Tigers must defeat visiting Mae Jemison this Friday to secure the final playoff berth in Region 8-AAAAA.
Richland (4-4) at East Hickman (5-2):
Richland steps out of region play for the final time this season tonight when it travels to Lyles for a showdown versus a high-powered East Hickman squad.
Richland sophomore quarterback Bryce Miller tossed his first interception since Week 1 last Friday, but still has thrown for 784 yards and eight touchdowns this season.
Junior wide receiver Ethan Workman has been Miller’s main target, hauling in 32 catches for 531 yards and five scores.
Senior running back Sam Edwards has 109 carries for 623 yards on the year, scoring five touchdowns.
Freshman Andrew Huff has emerged in the last two weeks for the Raiders, snagging an interception in Richland’s win versus Collinwood, and adding a rushing score for the Raiders last Friday versus Forrest.
East Hickman’s offense is led by senior quarterback Kyle England, who has thrown just 30 times, but completed 21 passes for 362 yards and four touchdowns. England has also ran for 475 yards and a team-best nine touchdowns.
The primary rushers for the Eagles are senior Malik Cook (92 carries, 633 yards, 6 TDs) and junior Zanaido Morales (62 carries, 351 yards, 6 TDs).
The Eagles enter Friday’s ballgame averaging 34.1 points per contest, highlighted by four outbursts of 40-plus points in seven ballgames.
The teams will meet for just the third time in history, with the squads playing a home-and-home series in 2007-2008. The Raiders won both meetings, including a 25-13 win in Lyles in 2008.
Kickoff in tonight’s ballgame is set for 7 p.m.
Ardmore (5-3, 2-3 Region 8-AAAAA) vs. Mae Jamison (2-6, 2-3):
There are still two weeks remaining in the high school football season, but tonight’s ballgame is essentially the season for Ardmore, who is reeling after losing three straight.
After starting the year with five straight wins, the Tigers will need a win tonight versus the rival Jaguars to secure the last playoff berth in Region 8.
A sloppy field led to three turnovers in a 35-20 loss for the Tigers last Friday to visiting Lee-Huntsville.
The running tandem of Brody Dunn and Thomas Colston will pace the Tigers, who remain without starting quarterback Brayden Hillis due to injury.
Despite the loss, there were potential signs of encouragement in defeat for the Tigers, who snapped a two-game scoreless streak.
The Jaguars, meanwhile, snapped a two-game losing streak in a 54-21 home win versus Lawrence County.
Kel Woods leads the Jaguar attack, having rushed for 339 yards and five touchdowns in the blowout win last week.
Kickoff in tonight’s ballgame is set for 7 p.m. at Cooper Field.
Giles County (7-0) vs. Cleveland (5-3):
Giles County saved its biggest game at Sam Davis Park this season for last, when a talented Class 6A Cleveland squad rolls into The Brickyard tonight.
The Bobcats remained unbeaten after cruising to a 56-0 region win at Sequatchie County last Friday. The Blue Raiders, meanwhile, enter having lost two straight, including a 14-10 defeat to Bearden last week.
Giles County enters Friday’s showdown averaging 37.2 points per contest, and having gone over 50 points on three occasions. The Blue Raiders average 23.7 points per ballgame, but have scored just 17 points in their last two contests.
The Bobcats are led by senior running back Chaye McElroy, who ran just eight times, but accounted for 142 yards on the ground last Friday at Sequatchie County. McElroy’s 12 touchdowns are a team-best.
Fellow rusher X’Zorion Randolph also had a big night last Friday, running for 48 yards on just two carries and a score.
Sophomore quarterback Kamauri Turner went 5-for-6 passing for 84 yards and a touchdown last Friday, while also adding three carries for 64 yards and another touchdown.
The Blue Raiders scored the first 10 points last Friday at Bearden, but surrendered 14 unanswered in the loss.
Senior running back Tetoe Brown leads the Blue Raider offense, rushing 18 times for 102 yards last Friday.
Junior quarterback Drew Lambert 13-of-22 passes last week and ran for a score, but threw three interceptions in the defeat.
Tonight’s ballgame marks just the second-ever contest between the two squads, according to AHSFHS.org, with the teams meeting back in the 1980 Butter Bowl, with the Bobcats falling by a 14-7 margin.
Kickoff in Friday’s contest is set for 7 p.m. at Sam Davis Park.
