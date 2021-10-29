Well, folks. It’s finally here.
Just like that, the final week of the high school football regular season is upon us.
Week 10 saw two of our area teams claiming victories, highlighted by Ardmore’s 15-12 win over Mae Jemison, which clinched the Tigers first playoff berth since 2013.
Giles County posted an impressive win versus Class 6A Cleveland, while Richland suffered a loss at high-powered East Hickman.
And while Ardmore is out of region play tonight, Week 11 raises the stakes even higher for Richland and Giles County.
Let’s preview this week’s games for our area teams.
Richland (4-5, 1-3 Region 5-AA) at Loretto (3-6, 0-4):
After winning three straight earlier this season, Richland has suddenly lost two in a row, and needs a win tonight at Loretto to clinch its second playoff berth in the last three years.
The Raiders rattled off three wins in late September and into early October, but suffered consecutive defeats to Forrest and East Hickman the last two weeks.
The Raider defense allowed a season-high 42 points last week versus a potent East Hickman offense. Region play is where the Raider defense has shined brightest, however, allowing 16 points per ballgame in those contests.
Richland’s opponent is on a recent skid, however, as Loretto enters tonight’s contest having lost four of its last five contests, including an 18-6 region loss to Cascade in its last game on Oct. 15.
The game features two strong running backs, as Richland senior Sam Edwards has racked up 679 yards and eight touchdowns, while Loretto rusher Caden Porter has rumbled for 649 yards and seven scores.
Richland quarterback Bryce Miller is closing in on 1,000 yards passing, having thrown for 861 yards in nine contests. Loretto signal caller Carter Daniel has thrown for 712 yards on the year.
Richland’s receiving unit is led by Ethan Workman, who has hauled in 35 catches for 589 yards and five touchdowns. The Mustangs are led by Jack Welch’s 17 grabs for 256 yards.
Tonight’s region showdown also marks a return to the gridiron for the two nearby schools. After meeting every year from 2001-2014, the teams suspended the rivalry the last six seasons. Loretto held a 10-4 advantage in the series during those 14 meetings, including a 42-12 win the last time the two teams met in Loretto in 2014.
Kickoff in tonight’s contest is set for 7 p.m.
Giles County (8-0, 3-0 Region 4-AAA) at Cannon County (5-3, 2-0):
Tonight’s meeting between Giles County and Cannon County will be the first in program history, and it will help decide the Region 4-AAA championship.
Giles County clinched a share of the region title two weeks ago with a win at Sequatchie County, but will need a victory tonight versus Cannon County to claim the outright title. A loss would mean a shared title, with the Lions earning the region’s top seed.
Technically, the Bobcats have outscored opponents 114-8 in region play this season, but that factors in a one-point region win versus Grundy County due to COVID. In the two games on the field, the Bobcats are averaging a whopping 56.5 points per ballgame, with a lone touchdown and two-point conversion versus Community all that has been allowed on the defensive end.
Bobcat rusher Chaye McElroy has run for 807 yards in seven games on the field this season, including four scores in a win versus Class 6A Cleveland last Friday. McElroy’s 16 touchdowns match a career-best, with the senior also scoring 16 times during his sophomore season in 2019.
Sophomore spell back X’Zorion Randolph has been a strong addition in the backfield, running 57 times for 405 yards and eight touchdowns.
Cannon County would prefer to run the football as well, having thrown just 17 total pass attempts all season.
Sophomore running back Ryan Perkins has impressed, however, with the Oakland transfer rushing for 1,035 yards and 13 touchdowns in the Lions Wing-T offense.
With a win, the Bobcats would clinch an outright region title for the first time since 2012, and would very likely play as potential host for the first two rounds of the Class 3A playoffs.
Kickoff in tonight’s contest is set for 7 p.m. in Woodbury.
Ardmore (6-3) vs. West Limestone (5-4):
A week after an emotional win to clinch its first playoff berth in eight years, the Ardmore Tigers return to action in a non-region matchup to close out the regular season.
The Tigers will face a strong foe tonight, however, as the West Limestone Wildcats come calling.
Despite the playoff stakes being eliminated tonight, the teams are longtime rivals, with the Wildcats owning a 42-28-1 advantage in the all-time series, according to AHSFHS.org.
Ardmore’s tandem of running backs Thomas Colston and Brody Dunn will figure to shoulder the load once again for a team that continues to show resilience.
After winning five straight to start the year, the Tigers dropped their next three and were on the verge of missing the playoffs.
But thanks to a 15-12 win versus Mae Jemison, the Tigers punched their ticket to the 5A state playoffs, likely to face a trip to Alexandria — a school located near Anniston.
Kickoff in tonight’s ballgame is set for 7 p.m. at Cooper Field in Ardmore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.