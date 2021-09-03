After two weeks of non-region tuneups, Richland and Ardmore are set to make their respective region debuts on the road tonight.
Giles County was set to host Grundy County in its Region 4-AAA opener, but the visitors canceled the ballgame late Thursday night due to COVID-19 complications within the Grundy County school system.
Here is what is on tap for our local squads.
Richland (0-1) at Summertown (0-1):
After neither team played a Week 2 contest, Richland and Summertown will meet for just the fourth time ever tonight.
The contest serves as the Region 5-AA openers for both ballclubs, and also serves as the teams first ballgames since Week 1.
Richland suffered a 31-7 defeat to rival Cornersville, while Summertown fell to nearby rival Lawrence County, 16-12.
Richland was originally slated to meet Zion Christian in its Week 2 contest, but Zion dissolved its 11-man program this summer. Summertown, meanwhile, was forced into a COVID-19 cancellation versus Wayne County.
In a rain-soaked opener, Richland was limited to just 70 yards of offense versus Cornersville.
Sophomore quarterback Bryce Miller was 5-of-17 through the air for 40 yards and three interceptions in his debut under center.
Senior running back Sam Edwards led the Raiders with 23 yards on 12 attempts.
Ethan Workman’s 75-yard kickoff return score was the lone tally of the night for the Raiders in their season opener. Workman also led the Raiders in receiving, hauling in two catches for 26 yards.
Summertown was held to 179 yards of total offense in the low-scoring, hard-fought loss to Lawrence County.
Senior quarterback Colton Shaffer leads the Eagle offense, throwing and rushing for a score in Week 1.
After realigning this offseason, Richland will play its first region contest as a Class 2A squad since 2008.
Summertown, in just its seventh year as a program, spent 2015 and 2016 as a Class A region rival of Richland, but realigned to Class 2A for the last four years.
The Eagles own a 3-0 advantage in the all-time series, most recently claiming an 8-7 victory versus the Raiders in 2019.
Kickoff in tonight’s contest is set for 7 p.m. at Summertown.
Giles County vs. Grundy County CANCELED due to COVID-19:
Giles County was just over 24 hours away from taking the field versus Grundy County at Sam Davis Park for its Region 4-AAA opener when the game was canceled by the visitors.
Citing rising COVID-19 cases, Grundy County announced late Thursday afternoon it would suspend all school activities until Sept. 13, including its game versus the Bobcats.
Giles County (3-0, 1-0 4-AAA) will be given a region win. The game will go down as a no contest for the Yellow Jackets (0-2).
Given the late nature of the announcement, Bobcats head coach David O’Connor said there was not enough time to realistically find an opponent to play tonight.
Instead, the Bobcats will utilize tonight as a de facto bye week, and will look to find a non-region opponent for the Bobcats original open date of Oct. 1.
The Bobcats are now scheduled to return to action Sept. 10 when they host Franklin County.
Ardmore (2-0) at Brewer (0-2):
The undefeated Ardmore Tigers head into Region 8-AAAAA play tonight when they travel to Brewer.
The Tigers are off to a 2-0 start to the season with a 33-13 win last week over rival Elkmont on the road. Ardmore won its opening game of the season at home 49-6 versus Tanner. Jonathan Snider is also now 2-0 as a high-school head coach and is looking to go three-for-three against Brewer.
In both of their games this season Ardmore has fallen behind early, but stormed back for decisive victories using a balance of stingy defense and power running that exemplifies the physical style Snider has tried to bring to the Tiger program.
Junior running back Thomas Colston has been the leading ball carrier for the Tigers with a total of 388 yards on 43 carries in two games. However, Colston is not Ardmore’s only offensive weapon. Senior Brody Dunn has rushed for three touchdowns on the season and scored on a 69-yard catch and run versus Tanner. Trevor Sims has also contributed in the running game.
Junior quarterback Brayden Hillis is looking to continue settling in with two games under his belt as Ardmore’s starting signal caller.
Defensively, Ardmore has swarmed to the ball, holding their opponents to a combined 19 points behind the leadership of Tyler Thompson, Jacob Sanchez, Bryce Moore, Dakota Eldredge, Dunn, Hayden Durham, Shamarion Nard, Caleb Higginbotham and Drew Daly.
The Patriots are coming off a 70-0 loss at Priceville last week, but remained competitive in a 12-7 loss at home against Danville in Week 1. Tonight’s game will also be Brewer’s first region contest.
Ardmore defeated Brewer at home last year 48-7 to improve to 3-0 on the season and win their first region game of the season. A win tonight would leave the Tigers with the same record.
Kickoff tonight in Somerville, Ala., is scheduled for 7 p.m.
-- Staff Reports
