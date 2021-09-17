In the blink of an eye, the high school football season will reach its halfway point this Friday, with both Giles County and Richland at home in Week 5 action.
Ardmore, off to its best start in eight years, will enjoy a well-deserved bye week this Friday. The Tigers are 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the region for the first time since 2013.
RICHLAND (1-2, 0-1) VS. CASCADE (4-0, 1-0):
The Raiders return to action after last Friday’s 42-7 dismantling of visiting Hickman County. Richland never trailed in its home opener, scoring just 2:16 into the ballgame and cruising to the easy win.
The contest was a much-needed boost for the Richland offense, which had been limited to just one touchdown in its first two ballgames of the season. The Raiders racked up nearly 400 yards of total offense in the blowout win.
This Friday’s tilt figures to be a much tougher matchup, with Richland seeking its first Region 5-AA win of the year. Cascade enters the ballgame having won four straight, including last week’s 28-17 win versus Huntland.
Richland’s offense flows through senior running back Sam Edwards, who leads the Raiders with 39 carries for 184 yards and a touchdown.
Junior quarterback Bryce Miller has completed 26-of-51 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns on the year.
The Champion offense is led by senior quarterback Ryan Inmon, who had two touchdowns in last Friday’s come-from-behind victory. Inmon finished the ballgame with 132 yards passing and 127 rushing in the win.
The ballgame is the first meeting between the two clubs in nearly 30 years, dating back to a 13-0 Cascade victory in 1992.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Wayne Hobbs Memorial Stadium.
GILES COUNTY (4-0, 1-0) VS. COMMUNITY (2-1, 0-0):
Giles County and Community will meet for the first time in history Friday night in a Week 5 showdown at Sam Davis Park.
The Bobcats enter Friday’s showdown winners of four straight, their best start to a season since 2012. Community reeled off two straight wins after a season-opening loss at Lewis County.
The Bobcats and Vikings will make their Region 4-AAA on-field debuts Friday night as well, with Giles County’s Week 3 region win coming after Grundy County forfeited. Community was scheduled for their bye week in the five-team region in Week 3.
Offensively, Giles County is led by senior running back Chaye McElroy, who ran for 125 yards and scored four touchdowns in last Friday’s win versus Franklin County. On the season, McElroy has 61 caries for 412 yards and nine touchdowns.
Junior quarterback Eric Goodnight had his best ballgame of the season last Friday, completing 7-of-10 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown. The 135 yards were a season-high for Goodnight, who also split time with sophomore Kamauri Turner at the signal caller spot.
Defensively, the Bobcats have forced seven turnovers and notched five sacks on the year. Senior outside linebacker Jason Rose leads the Bobcats with 30 tackles through the first four weeks of the season.
The Vikings are led by junior quarterback Dallas Grooms, who has thrown for nine touchdowns in three games, including four in last Friday’s 46-0 victory versus Perry County.
Sophomore wide receiver Maki Fleming serves as one of Grooms’ chief targets, catching a 47-yard touchdown and running for one from 39 yards last Friday.
The Bobcats will also celebrate Homecoming Friday.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Sam Davis Park.
