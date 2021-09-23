Two big non-region matchups fill the Week 6 slate for our area teams, with Richland and Ardmore both at home tonight.
Richland will play host to First Assembly Christian, a private school from Memphis.
Ardmore, meanwhile, will put its undefeated record on the line versus longtime rival Clements.
Undefeated Giles County was scheduled to travel to Class 5A Page, but the Bobcats were forced to cancel their Week 6 matchup due to COVID-19 complications within the program.
The Bobcats are not set to resume action until Friday, Oct. 8, when they are scheduled to travel to Columbia.
Richland (1-3) vs. First Assembly Christian School (2-2):
A week removed from a gutwrenching, last-second region loss to Cascade, Richland returns to action tonight and will celebrate homecoming versus First Assembly Christian School at Wayne Hobbs Memorial Stadium.
Richland enters the ballgame after Cascade scored with one second remaining last Friday to defeat the Raiders, 21-14.
The loss was a bitter one for the Raiders, who have now lost both Region 5-AA contests in the final minute, also falling 15-10 to Summertown back on Sept. 3.
Richland is led by senior running back Sam Edwards, who has 58 carries for 250 yards and three touchdowns on the year, including two scores in last Friday’s contest versus Cascade.
The Raider passing attack is led by Bryce Miller, who has completed 35-of-69 attempts for 432 yards on the year. Miller finished last week’s ballgame 9-of-18 through the air for 124 yards.
Miller’s main target has been Ethan Workman, who ranks as one of the top receivers in southern Middle Tennessee with 18 catches for 330 yards. Workman led the Raiders receiving corps with five catches for 89 yards — five of Workman’s receptions went for first downs.
The Crusader offense enters Friday’s ballgame averaging 22.7 points per contest, but has been held to under 10 points in both of their losses on the year.
FACS suffered a 55-6 defeat at University School of Jackson last Friday.
The Raiders will meet the Crusaders for the first time in school history, with the game added late in the summer for both teams.
Kickoff in tonight’s matchup is set for 7 p.m. at Wayne Hobbs Memorial Stadium.
Ardmore (4-0) vs. Clements (0-4):
After a well-deserved bye week, Ardmore returns to action and returns home tonight versus longtime rival Clements.
The Tigers are off to a fast start, winning their first four ballgames for the first time since 2013. Tonight’s contest is the first home ballgame in a month for the Tigers, who have not played at Cooper Field since their Week 1 victory versus Tanner on Aug. 20.
Ardmore has trailed in all four ballgames this season, most recently rallying to defeat rival Lawrence County, 27-7, on Sept. 10.
Senior running back Brody Dunn had two fourth-quarter touchdowns in the victory, sealing the win for the Tigers, who trailed 7-0 before taking a 13-7 lead at halftime thanks to a late second-quarter touchdown from Thomas Colsten.
Ardmore quarterback Brayden Hillis had a passing touchdown in the victory versus the rival Red Devils, finding wideout Cruz Lewter.
The Tigers are looking to improve to 5-0 for the first time since 2013, while also seeking their eighth-straight win versus the Colts.
Clements last defeated Ardmore in 2007, with the Tigers nabbing last year’s meeting at Clements, 38-18.
Kickoff in tonight’s matchup is set for 7 p.m. at Cooper Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.