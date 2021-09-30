Week 7 PREVIEW: Richland, Ardmore Hit the Road Tonight

Richland and Ardmore both celebrated homecoming with blowout, non-region victories last Friday.
Tonight, however, stakes will be dramatically increased as both squads will hit the road for critical region showdowns.
Giles County, which did not play last Friday due to COVID-19 protocols, will take its regularly-scheduled bye week tonight. The Bobcats (5-0) return to action next Friday at Columbia.
Richland (2-3, 0-2) at Mt. Pleasant (2-3, 1-1):
Richland’s Class 2A playoff hopes will be hanging in the balance tonight in a virtual must-win at Mt. Pleasant.
A week after blowing out non-region foe First Assembly Christian, the Raiders will quickly pivot right back into Region 5-AA action tonight versus an equally hungry Tiger bunch.
Having suffered losses in the final minute of both of its first region ballgames, Richland suddenly finds itself needing a win tonight to avoid falling into the last place in the six team region with just two region ballgames remaining.
Mt. Pleasant will also be hungry for a win, sitting at .500 in league play through its first two region tilts.
The Raiders are led by senior rusher Sam Edwards, who ran for 150 yards and a touchdown in the blowout win last Friday. Edwards has racked up 400 yards and four touchdowns on the ground to pace the Richland rushing attack this season.
Richland quarterback Bryce Miller has connected on 38-of-76 passes this season for just over 500 yards and three touchdowns. Miller tossed a pair of scores in last week’s homecoming victory.
Ethan Workman has been Miller’s main target through the Raiders first five ballgames, hauling in 20 passes for 385 and a touchdown.
The Tiger offense, meanwhile, seemingly flows as quarterback Nick Brown goes. Brown has completed 40-of-87 passes on the year for nearly 450 yards and six touchdowns. Brown has thrown five interceptions on the year, however.
Junior wide receiver Demarkus Brown leads the Tigers with 17 catches for 319 yards and all six of the Tigers receiving scores this season.
Both Richland and Mt. Pleasant are Class 2A newcomers this season, but met as Region 5A rivals for the better half of the last decade.
Richland stunned Mt. Pleasant 14-7 last season in Lynnville, marking the Raiders first victory in the series since 1993.
Kickoff in tonight’s ballgame is set for 7 p.m.
Ardmore (5-0, 2-0) at Russellville (5-1, 3-0):
After three straight road ballgames, a raucous crowd turned out at Cooper Field last week to watch Ardmore improve to 5-0 for the first time since 2013, with the Tigers knocking off Clements, 55-27.
The Tigers will take their unbeaten record back on the road tonight, however, traveling to Region 8 rival Russellville.
Ardmore has outscored its opponents 198-67 in its first five games this season, highlighted by a 49-6 blowout in Week 1 versus Tanner, and last Friday’s 28-point victory versus Clements.
None of Ardmore’s opponents to date have been as impressive as Russellville, however, with the Golden Tigers sporting an impressive 5-1 overall record. The Golden Tigers fell last Friday, however, dropping a 58-21 contest at Class 6A powerhouse Hartselle.
Ardmore senior H-back Brody Dunn led the Tigers with four touchdowns in last Friday’s victory, while fellow senior rusher Trevor Sims added a pair of ground scores in the win.
Russellville’s loss last Friday was closer than the final score may indicate, with a 17-14 deficit at halftime quickly turning south in the second half.
Russellville was outscored 17-0 in the third quarter, turning the ball over three times in the period — all three of which led to Hartselle points.
Ardmore is seeking its first modern-era win versus Russellville, having lost five straight in the series dating back to 2014. Russellville has outscored Ardmore 227-39 in the five meetings, including a 41-3 victory last season at Cooper Field.
Tonight’s kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
