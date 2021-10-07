For the first time since Sept. 10, all three area teams will be in action when Ardmore, Giles County and Richland take the field tonight.
Richland and Giles County will step out of their respective regions for matchups tonight, while Ardmore is at home for a critical Region 8 5A showdown.
Ardmore (5-1, 2-1 Region 8-AAAAA) vs. East Limestone (4-3, 4-0):
Ardmore returns to Cooper Field tonight after tasting defeat for the first time this season last Friday, falling 51-0 at region powerhouse Russellville.
Nothing went right last Friday for the Tigers, who were shutout for the first time since 2018. East Limestone defeated visiting Lawrence County, 48-14.
Stakes are high for the Tigers, who sit in sole possession of third place in their region, but could fall into a three-way tie with a loss to the visiting Indians.
Ardmore has not defeated East Limestone in 13 years, dating back to a 19-17 victory on Sept. 25, 2008. The Indians have won the last eight meetings — the last seven of which have been region contests.
The Indians hold a 31-21 lead in the all-time series, according to AHSFHS.org.
Both teams will look to establish the run in Friday’s contest, with Ardmore led by the tandem of junior running back Thomas Colston and senior fullback Brody Dunn.
East Limestone is led by junior running back Fortune Wheeler (yes, you read that right), who ran for over 100 yards and four touchdowns in last Friday’s win versus Lawrence County.
Ardmore plays just its third home contest of the season tonight, and will close with two more contests at Cooper Field in the final two weeks of the regular season.
Kickoff in tonight’s ballgame is set for 7 p.m.
Giles County (5-0) at Columbia (4-3):
Giles County returns to action tonight for the first time since Sept. 17 when it travels to Class 5A Columbia.
The Bobcats missed the last two weeks recovering from COVID-19 complications within the program, and have not taken the field since a Week 5 victory versus Community.
Friday’s matchup will be a tall test for the Bobcats, who travel to Columbia for the first time since 2015.
The Bobcats are led by senior running back Chaye McElroy, who has ran for 445 yards and 10 touchdowns across 69 carries this season. McElroy is nearing 3,000 yards for his career, sitting just 297 yards away from the career milestone.
Sophomore quarterback Kamauri Turner has also helped pace the Bobcat offense, rushing for 376 yards and three touchdowns. Turner has completed 14-of-26 passes on the year for 153 yards.
Junior quarterback Eric Goodnight has also emerged as a passing threat of late for the Bobcats, connecting on 19-of-35 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns — both of which came in the Bobcats victory versus Community.
The Lions, meanwhile, are led by sophomore Kayden McCoy, who has ran for 459 yards and eight touchdowns. McCoy scored two touchdowns in the Lions 42-35 loss to undefeated Page last Friday.
Columbia is the fourth Class 5A squad the Bobcats have faced this season, notching wins over Lincoln County, Nolensville and Franklin County.
Columbia also owns wins versus Nolensville and Franklin County.
The last two meetings were blowouts in favor of Giles County, including last season’s 42-13 victory at Sam Davis Park. Columbia has won both of the meetings in Maury County, however, including a 19-18 nailbiter at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in 2015.
Kickoff in tonight’s ballgame is set for 7 p.m.
Richland (3-3) vs. Collinwood (1-5):
Richland returns to Wayne Hobbs Memorial Stadium tonight on the heels of one of its most impressive performances in recent memory, a 42-0 dismantling of region rival Mt. Pleasant.
The Raiders dominated Mt. Pleasant from start to finish, earning a crucial region victory to keep their playoff chances alive.
Tonight, however, the Raiders step out of region play for a showdown versus Collinwood.
The Raiders are 2-4 versus the Trojans in the last six meetings, dating back to 2009, but have won the last two in the series, including a 26-10 victory a year ago.
The Trojans lost five straight to start the year, but picked up a 16-0 region win versus Huntland last Friday.
Senior running back Sam Edwards paces the Raider offense, having rushed for 477 yards and six touchdowns in six ballgames. The senior posted 10 carries for 78 yards and two touchdowns in last Friday’s win.
Sophomore quarterback Bryce Miller has improved as the season has gone along, and threw for two scores and added one more on the ground last Friday.
Collinwood is led by senior quarterback Peyton Ward, who had the game-winning score on a third-quarter rush last Friday versus Huntland.
Kickoff in tonight’s ballgame is set for 7 p.m. at Wayne Hobbs Memorial Stadium.
