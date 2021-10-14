Week 9 PREVIEW: Teams Jockey for Playoff Positioning

With eight weeks already behind us, just three more weeks of regular-season high school football remain for the teams in our area.
And, with just three weeks remaining, all three of our area teams will take the field tonight for high-stakes region ballgames.
Ardmore, Giles County and Richland all need victories tonight for various postseason factors. Richland will play tonight’s ballgame at home, while Ardmore travels to Lee Huntsville and Giles County heads to Sequatchie County.
Ardmore (5-2, 2-2 Region 8-AAAAA) at Lee Huntsville (3-4, 2-2):
Tonight’s ballgame is one of two final region contests for the Tigers, who have dropped their last two region contests by a combined 93-0 margin.
Sitting at 2-2, Ardmore currently is tied for third place in Region 8 alongside their Week 9 opponent, Lee Huntsville.
The Tigers defeated the Generals via forfeit last year, after Lee suffered complications with COVID-19 within its program. The win set the stage for a potential playoff berth for the Tigers, with tonight’s ballgame holding similar implications.
Lee holds a 2-1 advantage in the all-time series, with the squads only meeting after region realignment in 2016. Ardmore makes just its second-ever trip to Lee, with the Tigers falling 29-10 back in 2016.
The winner in tonight’s ballgame will have a leg up in the region standings, and very likely be able to clinch a playoff berth regardless of what happens in next Friday’s final week of region play.
The last two weeks were unkind to the Tigers, who suffered a 51-0 loss at Russellville, and fell 42-0 at home to East Limestone last Friday.
Despite the two shutouts, Ardmore’s offense enters tonight’s contest averaging 28.2 points per ballgame. The Generals enter the contest averaging 30.4 points per contest.
Lee won its season opener in impressive fashion, defeating Columbia 54-0, before dropping four straight. The Generals have rebounded in the last two weeks, however, notching a 48-28 victory versus Brewer and claiming a 39-12 road win at Lawrence County last Friday.
Ardmore has been forced to alter its offensive gameplan somewhat after the loss of starting quarterback Brayden Hillis, who suffered a season-ending injury.
The Tigers still have the talented duo of running backs Brody Dunn and Thomas Colston to lean on. Neither back reached the endzone the last two weeks, but Dunn erupted for four touchdowns in Ardmore’s last victory — a 55-27 win versus Clements on Sept. 24.
The Generals are led by senior playmaker Isiah Vandenberghe, who leads the team in touchdowns with 10 scores — five rushing and five receiving.
Kickoff in tonight’s ballgame is set for 7 p.m. at Milton Frank Stadium.
Giles County (6-0, 2-0 Region 4-AAA) at Sequatchie County (4-2, 2-0):
All that stands between Giles County and its first-ever Region 4-AAA championship tonight is a 270 mile round-trip drive and a dangerous Sequatchie County football team.
The Bobcats, who are in their fifth season as a member of Class 3A, are seeking their first regular-season championship since winning the old District 12-AAAA crown back in 2012.
The Bobcats were zoned out of Metro Nashville this offseason, and moved into a new-look Region 4 that will eventually feature trips to destinations such as Coalmont, Woodbury, Unionville.
And, with a region championship on the line tonight, the Bobcats make their longest-trip yet: 135 miles to Dunlap and Indians Stadium.
The contest marks the first-ever meeting on the gridiron between the two schools.
The Indians are a tradition-rich program, having made the playoffs seven of their last 10 seasons. The Indians advanced all the way to the state semifinals in 2016, with a 13-0 ballclub falling to 3A powerhouse Alcoa.
The Indians are under the direction of first-year head coach Rusty McIntyre, who served as offensive coordinator for state champion Class A Fayetteville last season.
The Indians dropped their first two ballgames of the season, before rallying for four straight victories. Last Friday, the Indians saw that four-game win streak snapped in a 21-14 loss at Franklin County.
Giles County, meanwhile, enters tonight’s showdown in Dunlap having won all six ballgames, including a 21-14 victory at Class 5A Columbia last Friday.
The Bobcats yielded their most balanced offensive outing of the season last Friday, rushing for 144 yards and throwing for 104 yards.
Sophomore quarterback Kamauri Turner played every snap in the win, leading the team in rushing (13 carries, 65 yards) and passing (7-of-12, 104 yards).
The Indian offense is led by junior quarterback Payton Campbell, who ran for three touchdowns just two weeks ago in the Indians last region ballgame — a 36-26 victory versus Community on Oct. 1.
A senior trio of Casey McDaniel, Hunter Roberson and Harley Meeks also provide playmaking depth for the Indians.
Kickoff in tonight’s ballgame is set for 7 p.m. CST at Indians Stadium.
Richland (4-3, 1-2 Region 5-AA) vs. Forrest (5-2, 3-0):
After suffering two heartbreaking region losses in the final minute of play earlier this season, Richland has rattled off three-straight victories, outscoring opponents by a 124-6 margin and rejuvenating life into its season.
The Raiders shocked the rest of Region 5-AA when they went on the road and blanked Mt. Pleasant, 42-0, on Oct. 1. Tonight, the Raiders look to accomplish a similar task when they host the high-powered Rockets.
With two last-second losses haunting them, the Raiders painfully sit in a tie for the coveted fourth-place spot in the region standings, needing to win either tonight or in their final ballgame of the season to ensure a playoff berth for the second time in three years.
Richland has allowed the fewest points of any 5-AA ballclub, but could have its hands full tonight versus a Rocket offense that averages 23.3 points through three region contests.
Richland’s offense is also finding its stride, having scored 35-plus in all four of its wins this season, and averaging 28.1 points per contest.
Sophomore quarterback Bryce Miller has continued to improve for the Raiders, tossing for four touchdowns in last Friday’s blowout win versus Collinwood. Miller’s touchdowns improve the sophomore to seven passing scores on the year to just three interceptions.
Richland senior running back Sam Edwards has carried the ball 101 times for 551 yards and seven touchdowns on the season.
The Rocket attack is led by senior running back Chris Davis, who has carried 52 times for 312 yards and three touchdowns this season.
Junior quarterback Brenton Burchell has thrown for just one touchdown this season — a toss that came in a Week 2 loss to Cornersville.
Tonight’s meeting marks the first between the squads in over a decade, with six meetings coming between 2003-2010. The Rockets last visited Lynnville in 2009, claiming a 26-7 win that night.
The Raiders are seeking their first win versus Forrest since Aug. 26, 2005 — a game the Raiders won 26-7.
Kickoff in tonight’s contest is set for 7 p.m. at Wayne Hobbs Stadium.
