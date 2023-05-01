A fishing buddy got stuck up in the parking lot of a bait shop the other day.
The robber demanded his minnows or his life.
My buddy begged him to just take his wallet, gold ring and Rolex. Instead, the robber made off with his bucket of shiners.
That’s not much of an exaggeration. Angling amigo Bob Sherborne and I went crappie fishing awhile back, and Sherborne — who is either a devout bait fisherman or simply too lazy to cast a jig — bought some minnows.
They cost $3 a dozen.
I thought maybe they were some sort of exotic minnows imported from remote reaches of the Amazon River, but nope, they were ordinary little pond-grown tuffys, just like the ones that used to cost 50 cents a bucket.
Back then you went inside the bait shop, told the proprietor how many minnows you wanted, paid for them, and went outside and dipped them from the tank.
Now the owner comes out with you and oversees the dipping. He counts the minnows one by one, making sure you don’t try to slip an extra one into your bucket.
It makes you uneasy, having him looking over your shoulder with a suspicious eye. Now I know how John Dillinger felt when he walked up to the cashier’s window at a bank.
Minnows used to be delivered to retailers in hatchery vehicles. Now they come in Brinks armored trucks.
Even though I can catch more crappie on jigs, I enjoy minnow fishing now and then out of nostalgia. Seeing a bobber bounce and plunge under is exciting, and takes me back to my barefoot, cane-pole days.
But it’s not $3-a-dozen nostalgic.
It’s not that I’m cheap (well, that too) but it’s the principle, like once paying $50 for a Waldorf cheeseburger. (I was on an expense account.)
Besides, if I fished with minnows, I’d be a nervous wreck. I’d be afraid I’d lose my minnow on a snag, or that a little bait-stealer would peck it off the hook.
If my minnow were injured, I’d have to stop fishing and administer CPR and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.
Sherborne purchased a mere three dozen minnows the other day. I shudder to think how many dozens really serious crappie fishermen buy. I once fished with famed Kentucky Lake guide Steve McCadams, who brought along 20 dozen. I lost most of them on snags.
If I bought 20 dozen minnows at today’s prices, I’d max out my credit card.
Like everything else in today’s economy, I don’t know where the minnow inflation is going to end. The way it’s going, only Elon Musk will be able to afford to minnow-fish.
As Sherborne and I were leaving the bait shop the other day, another customer approached the counter. I eaves-dropped, curious to see how much bait he was buying. I heard him say, in a nervous voice:
“I’d like four minnows, please.”
