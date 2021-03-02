Wrestler-Coffey

Jaden Maxwell Coffey finishes his eighth grade season at Blackman Middle School in the Central Tennessee Wrestling Conference with a 19-2 record placing second in the conference finals at 150 pounds. Coffey, the son of Pulaski resident Cordell Coffey, also finished second in the Deep South Winter Nationals in Birmingham at 140. With the season almost at an end, he finished second in Region 3 at 135 pounds for the Tennessee Amateur Athletic Union, making the state tournament in back to back years.   Submitted

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.