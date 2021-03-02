Jaden Maxwell Coffey finishes his eighth grade season at Blackman Middle School in the Central Tennessee Wrestling Conference with a 19-2 record placing second in the conference finals at 150 pounds. Coffey, the son of Pulaski resident Cordell Coffey, also finished second in the Deep South Winter Nationals in Birmingham at 140. With the season almost at an end, he finished second in Region 3 at 135 pounds for the Tennessee Amateur Athletic Union, making the state tournament in back to back years. Submitted
