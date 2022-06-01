Youth softball action continues at Richland Park. Scores will continue to be reported through the remainder of the regular season.
Minor League
5/9
BJ’s Auto Repair 16
First National Bank 3
BJ’s Auto Repair scored early and often to pull ahead for a lopsided win versus First National Bank.
BJ’s scored three in the first and tacked on seven more in the next two innings, before exploding for six runs in the fourth.
FNB was held to one run in all three innings.
BJ’s was led by Sklar Sakowicz, who hit a double and added a single. Harper Butler also doubled and singled in the win.
BJ’s had 12 hits on the day with just six for FNB.
T-Ball
5/12
Johnson’s 7
BBB 6
Six runs in the first gave Johnson’s the lead, but their insurance run in the second gave them the win to defeat BBB.
Charlie Mae Stanford had the lone extra-base hit of the day and added an additional single in the win. Kyleigh Pigg, Abigail Scott, Marlana Rowe, Cassadee Lower and Stella Troglen added the additional hits for Johnson’s.
BBB had eight singles on the day.
Johnson’s 9
Gerald’s 9
Johnson’s scored four runs in the bottom of the second to avoid the loss, but had to settle for a tie versus Gerald’s.
Kaidence Pipkins homered and added a single for Gerald's, while Oprah Armstrong added a double.
Graclyn Perkins, Kyleigh Pigg, Abigail Scott, Charlie Mae Stanford, Stella Troglen and Cassadee Lower all singled for Johnson’s.
Little League
5/12
First National Bank 10
People’s Choice 4
First National Bank scored nine runs in the first two innings to cruise to a six-run victory versus People’s Choice.
FNB was led by Kendriyah Rivers and Carlee Baker, who both hit home runs and added singles in the win.
Bryn Chapman and Hensley Whitworth had the two lone hits for People’s Choice.
GT 16
First National Bank 5
GT put up six runs in the second and third innings for a lopsided victory versus FNB.
GT scored three in the first to get off to a quick start, but blew game open by the end of the third. FNB scored all five of its runs in the top of the fourth.
Josylan Tate picked up the win in the circle for GT.
Harmony Garrett was the offensive star of the day, cranking a home run and adding a single in the victory.
Hadley Hastings, Rachel Hunter, Ella Baker, Maddie Galloway and Tate added singles.
FNB’s Ellie Major had a triple in the losing effort. Karli Bryant notched a double while Sadori Patterson and Jessica Harris added singles.
5/13
GT 12
Bank of Frankewing 1
GT held BOF to just one run while scoring in every frame but the second themselves in the 11-run victory.
GT scored three in the first and then added three more in the third. But they blew the game open in the fourth with six runs.
Greyson Hill and Josylan Tate had big nights at the plate for GT, producing a triple and and double each. Tate also added a single in the win.
Kalyn Holt, Rachel Hunter, Hadlay Hastings, Alyric Houston and Ella Baker added singles.
Campbell Philpot had the lone hit of the night for BOF.
