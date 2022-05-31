Youth softball action continues at Richland Park. Scores will continue to be reported through the remainder of the regular season.
Minor League
April 26, 28
Butcher Drafting 12
FNB 1
Butcher notched runs in the first, second and fourth inning, while holding First National to just one run in the second. Avaiyah Reed was the winning pitcher for Butcher Drafting.
For Butcher Reed hit two doubles and single, Lexi Willoughby and Camden Chapman hit three singles each, Serafina Solomon and Addisyn Willoughby each hit two singles and Alivia Williams, Ryleigh Mutter and Aubrey Strickland each hit a single.
April 29
FRG 22
BJ’s Auto 9
First Realty Group scored early and often, to pull away from BJ’s Auto.
Daviany Tate was the pitcher for First Realty Group.
At the plate for First Realty Tate hit a homer, double and a single. Kennessee Rivers hit a triple and a single. Hadley Hamby hit a double and a single. Karmyn Kimbrough, Hannah Doggett, Presley Cardin, Rylie Watson, London Potter, Ahmari Maxwell and Kinsleigh Kimbrough each hit singles.
Prep League
4/28
FNB 12
People’s 6
First National Bank outscored People’s 10-5 over the final innings to pick up the win.
For First National Bank Carlee Baker hit a home run. Saouri Patterson, Kendriyah Rivers, Karlie Bryant, Kailey Baker, Kylie Barber and Jessica Harris each hit a single.
For People’s Mia Shay hit a double. Bryn Chapman and Henlie-Claire Griffin each hit a single.
Little League
April 26
Peoples Choice 1
Exit Realty 0
One run in the first proved to be the difference for People’s Choice in the battle of the real estate teams.
Exit Realty’s Christiana Johnson and Jamira Archie each hit a double and a single. Lea Archie and Avianna Sand each hit singles.
April 29
GT 10
BOF 2
GT Enterprises took a scored seven runs over the final two innings.
Josylan Tate pitched for GT Enterprises.
GT’s Josylan Tate and Rachel Hunter each hit a triple and double. Greyson Hill hit a triple. Maddie Galloway, Alyric Houston and Harmony Garrett each hit singles.
For Bank of Frankewing Phelony Griffon and Lillie Grissom each hit a single.
