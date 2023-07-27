Valley Packaging places third in Giles County Little League Softball’s T-Ball 2 under coaches (from left) Alex Childress, Meghan Childress, Madison Golden and Tracy Cox. Players are (back row, from left) Valerie Cummins, Sha’riyah Howard, (middle row) Zonnique Howard, Anna Kate Brown, Julianna Childress, Olivia Fletcher, (front row) Kinlee Wiley, Ryanne Worsham and Austyn Golden. Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen
