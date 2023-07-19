Richland baseball head coach Troy Hughes’ goals were clear when he took over as the program’s skipper 19 years ago.
Continue to build an already strong Raider program and then leave it even better than he found it.
Now, after stepping down at the end of the 2023 season, Hughes can look back and reflect on his successful tenure as Raider head coach.
“When I got to Richland, they were already a successful program thanks to the late, great (previous RHS head coach) Chris Pickett,” Hughes said. “They were well established, and I wanted to do my very best to take them to the next level. To build upon an already solid foundation.”
Before Hughes could even coach his first game, however, he had to renovate and essentially build a new facility for the Raiders.
Literally.
After playing baseball on a multi-use field since the school opened in 1978, Hughes set to work on renovating and making a baseball-specific stadium for the Raiders prior to his first ballgame as head coach.
Even if it was not entirely when or how he would have liked to have done it.
“I will never forget the date of Nov. 23, 2004,” Hughes said with a laugh. “Our SRO at the time, Chris Alsup, was a good friend of mine, and he had told me all fall that we needed to get to work on upgrading the facility. I told him that I would finish up as middle school football coach and then maybe we could come up with a plan to maybe upgrade the field that summer.”
“But Chris wouldn’t take no for an answer, and when I walked out to the field that day, he had already cut down the entire chain-link fence around the entire facility. So we literally had no choice at that point but to begin renovations.”
Thanks to the efforts of parents, players, coaches and volunteers over the next three months, Hughes and the Raiders completed renovations at the facility and were ready to play the following spring.
And for the next 19 seasons, the stadium would play home to many remarkable achievements under Hughes’ watch, including its only two state tournament appearances in 2007 and 2008.
The Raiders also won nearly 10 district titles, and Hughes sent a dozen-plus players to go on and play at the collegiate level. Dozens of RHS players earned All-District and All-Region honors under Hughes’ tenure.
But, as time moves on, Hughes says his departure from RHS baseball has allowed for growth in other areas of his life.
“There is never really a ‘right time’ to step away. But now just seemed like it might be as close to the right time as any. Richland baseball was on my mind nearly every minute of the day for the last 19 years, and this break has given me a real opportunity to spend quality time with my family and friends. My father just turned 80 years old and I have grandchildren now, so I am really enjoying these moments with them.”
Hughes’ final season was a rollercoaster as the Raiders got off to a slow start in the month of March, but promptly went 11-3 in the month of April to roar right into postseason play.
They went undefeated in both the regular season and District 11-A tournament before suffering a first-round region loss to Moore County.
The Raiders responded with victories over Wayne County and a 5-4 win in the rematch versus Moore County to punch their ticket to the sectional round.
Two wins away from the program’s third-ever state tournament berth, the Raiders suffered two losses versus a high-powered McKenzie squad to see their season come to a close.
“You know, in a way, this year was one of the most enjoyable years I have ever had,” Hughes said. “The kids seemed
like they had a little bit of extra motivation to go out there and
keep battling. My assistant, Matt Sakowicz, did such an amazing job. I kept turning a little more and more of my duties over to him as the year progressed, and he just did great. This was a class that I knew was going to be special when I saw them in middle school, and they gave it their all this year. They were a joy to coach.”
Hughes also pointed out that the growth of the Raider program could not have been possible without the help of many parents and volunteers behind the scenes.
“It takes an army of people to keep a program like this up and running. And there is no way I could possibly thank everyone individually for their efforts. The list is entirely too long. But I want to sincerely thank anyone and everyone that supported our program. Thank you for supporting us as well as our businesses, the community and the administration at Richland High School.”
And while the word “retirement” has been thrown around in regard to Hughes and his affiliation with Raider baseball, he is quick to point out that he is not necessarily putting a halt on what he loves to do.
Teach life lessons and mold young children through the game of baseball.
“Somehow that word — ‘retire’ — got put out during our
season, and we kind of just ran with it,” Hughes said with a chuckle. “But I would say this is more of a ‘stepping away’ situation. I am still going to be teaching at Richland Elementary School, which is a tremendous place to work. And I am still going to be keeping up with the program and work a little bit here and there with the next group of baseball kids here in Giles County. That’s not something I can just quit cold turkey. That part of me will probably never go away.”
