Loss Ends Ardmore’s Playoff Hopes

Ardmore saw its hopes of making the state playoffs fade away in last week’s 20-14 loss to Mae Jemison in Huntsville.
Playing with team leader Luke Hogan sidelined by an injury, the Tigers took an early lead before falling behind 20-7 late in the first half.
Ardmore cut the lead to just six points in the second half but could not move the ball consistently against a stingy Jaguar defense.
Defensively, the Tigers shut Mae Jemison out in the second half, but still struggled to get the Jaguar offense off the field.
The Tigers came out aggressively with coach P.J. Wright dialing up an onside kick on the opening kickoff to give his team the ball.
His team responded with an eight-play scoring drive that covered 50 yards.
Versatile offensive weapon Chris Allen hit Cason Hodges for a 30-yard touchdown pass to put the Tigers up early 7-0.
Jemison could manage only four yards on its first possession, but Ardmore picked up only three on its next drive, setting the Jaguars first score of the game.
Starting at their own 38-yard line, Jemison needed only four plays to get into the end zone. Allen stopped the Jaguars’ two-point conversion attempt to keep Ardmore in the lead at 6-7 with 3:26 remaining in the first quarter.
Another three-and-out for the Ardmore offense and a long punt return set Jemison up in Ardmore territory where they drove 38 yards in seven plays.
The score and two-point conversion put the Jaguars up 14-7 with 9:18 left in the first half.
Ardmore’s third straight three-and-out and punt set Jemison’s offense up with good field position for the third straight series.
The Jaguars needed just three plays to cover 53 yards and score. A fumble on the two-point conversion try was recovered by Ardmore’s Justin Coverdale to set the score at 20-7 with 6:10 left in the first half.
The Tiger offense got going late in the first half thanks to role reversals when Allen hit quarterback Owen Doss on a 39-yard pass play. Allen then rushed for 11 yards to set the Tigers up near the Jaguars 10-yard line.
The drive stalled there, and an Ardmore field goal attempt was no good.
At halftime, Mae Jemison led Ardmore 20-7. The Jaguars had accumulated 172 yards of offense and scored on three straight possessions to take the lead.
At the half, Wright identified some issues his defensive secondary had in covering Jaguar receivers, saying they had adjusted to the coverage but needed to start making plays on the ball.
The Tiger offense made enough yardage to flip field position at the beginning of the second half, and defensively Ardmore clamped down on the Jaguars, holding them to just four yards.
Ardmore struck quickly on its second possession of the half, taking the ball in their opponent’s territory and scoring on just three plays.
The scoring play came on a 36-yard pass from Doss to Conner Harbin. The extra point pulled Ardmore within six points of Jemison with 4:41 left in the third quarter.
The Jaguars drove into Ardmore territory in just three plays, but Harbin stopped the drive with an interception at the 10-yard line.
The Ardmore offense, however, could not sustain momentum in the third and fourth quarters, making big plays to start drives, but unable to put together a scoring threat for the remainder of the game.
While the Tiger defense shut Jemison out of the end zone in the second half, the Jaguars put together a 16-play drive in the fourth quarter that took more than seven minutes off the clock.
Unofficially, Ardmore gained 205 yards of total offense. Allen led the Tigers on offense with 36 yards rushing and 86 yards passing with one passing touchdown. Colston added 39 yards rushing and Doss had 36 yards passing with a touchdown and 57 yards receiving. Hodges caught two passes for 57 yards and a score while Harbin had two catches for 31 yards and a score.
Defensively, 13 different Tigers contributed to hold Jemison to 245 yards of total offense and no points in the second half. Coverdale recorded one solo tackle and four assists, Tyler Thompson recorded two solo tackles and a sack, Allen had two solo stops and two assists.
Both teams knew going into the game that the winner would advance to the region playoffs. Wright acknowledged the pain of the loss, but noted what his team had fought through this season.
“I hurt for them, I hurt for me, I hurt for the program, I hurt for the school because we’ve played hard,” the coach said. “We have got to be sure that we look at the big picture of what has happened through the course of this season. We’ve fought COVID disease, we’ve fought injuries. We came out with injuries to different players throughout the year. We’ve put people in places that should’ve never been playing those spots. I’m proud of where we are.”
With Thursday’s road trip to West Limestone the only game remaining on the 5-4 Tigers’ schedule, Wright said he wants his team to continue to make memories that will last a lifetime.
“I’m going to remind them of what a great experience high school football is and how you never forget about playing high school football and playing high school football in the Ardmore community and for this school,” he said. “Remind them to embrace it as we go into one more week of football with this football team.”
