The Richland High School football team took Fayetteville City down to the wire in a defensive affair Friday night.
But the Raiders (2-2, 1-1) were unable to cash in on scoring opportunities in the 20-6 loss to a team that could prove to be the region champs.
The Tigers (5-1, 4-0) entered the contest on a four-game winning streak including a 3-0 start to the region schedule. The team’s fourth region win against RHS ensures at least a tie for the region title with a win or a Cornersville loss clinching the undisputed top seed in the playoffs.
Richland meanwhile had not played a game in three weeks after COVID-19 cases kept the team from taking on non-region opponents Summertown and Lookout Valley.
Fayetteville City won the coin toss and chose to put its defense on the field first, a plan that almost backfired after a strong initial offensive series for RHS.
Austin Seals rushed for 25 yards on the Raider drive, and Sam Edwards found Ethan Workman on third and long to prolong the team’s offensive jaunt into Tiger territory. Richland advanced to the opponents’ 21-yard-line before a fourth down sack resulted in a turnover on downs.
The Raiders opened their first defensive series with back-to-back tackles for loss including a sack on the first play by Jon Young. On 3rd and 25, though, the RHS secondary lost track of 6-foot-3 tight end Isaiah Thomison who hauled in an 81-yard catch and run from quarterback Sam Holdmeyer for an 8-0 Fayetteville lead with 5:05 remaining in the first quarter.
The teams traded punts over the next three possessions before the Tigers struck again, this time with their Wildcat package. Running back Graham Pace entered the game at quarterback and rushed for 37 yards down to the two-yard line. Pace added a two-year touchdown run on the following play to push the lead to 14-0 with 7:28 left before halftime.
The Raiders turned to the trick play to answer on a “flea flicker” in which two hand offs and a pitch gave the ball back to Edwards who found Seals streaking down the field for a 36-yard gain. Trey Walkington rushed for a 13-yard touchdown two plays later. The extra point attempt was no good, but RHS pulled within 14-6 with 4:22 remaining before intermission.
Pace again showed his rushing prowess on the following series, taking snaps in the shotgun formation for a second-straight drive. Pace turned a 3rd and 1 played into a 30-yard touchdown for the game’s final touchdown of the night and a 20-6 lead with 1:53 to go in the second quarter.
The second half was largely decided by big defensive plays.
The Raiders’ Andrew McCormack derailed a Tiger drive inside the opponents’ 25-yard line with a fourth down sack.
After a failed offensive drive, the RHS defense did it again, this time forcing another turnover on downs in Raider territory.
Richland’s offense picked up two first downs on the next series but turned the ball over on downs at the opponents’ 31.
The Raiders’ best scoring opportunity of the second half came on the following drive when a third down sack by Landon Griggs and a partially blocked punt gave the offense the ball inside opponents’ territory. But the lone turnover of the night, an Edwards interception, ended the scoring threat.
The Tigers drained the clock and took the victory formation on the following drive for their fifth-straight win.
Seals led the Raiders with 120 yards (78 rushing, 42 receiving) on 22 offensive touches. Edwards completed 7-of-10 passes to five different receivers for 78 yards. Walkington finished with two rushes for 14 yards and a touchdown.
RHS is scheduled to travel to non-region foe, Zion Christian Academy, this Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.