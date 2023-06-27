The National League emerged victorious in last week’s Giles County Little League All-Star Summer Classic, taking Game 7 by a score of 15-11 and winning the series 4-3.
All ballgames were broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be viewed on-demand by visiting the PCL YouTube channel or searching for the Main Street Media TV app on your smart television.
National League 15
American League 11
A back-and-forth series came down to a dramatic finish as the National League held on for a four-run victory to clinch the series June 20.
The winner-take-all contest began with both teams scoring in the first inning. The visiting AL plated a single run in the top of the first before the NL tacked on two themselves.
The AL posted three more in the second, but the NL responded with four runs themselves to take a 6-4 lead after two full frames.
The fourth inning is where the game broke in favor of the home team as the NL outscored the AL 5-1 in the frame.
Both teams posted four runs each in the fifth to see the NL leading 15-9 entering the sixth.
Similar to June 19’s 20-19 ballgame, the AL mounted one last rally and was just one or two hits away from really putting the pressure on the NL, but the home squad found its legs defensively and nailed down the final three outs to clinch the series.
Hunter Starling recorded the first two outs of the inning, but reached his pitching threshold with just one out remaining.
Reliever Hagan Haney surrendered two quick hits, but did not concede a run and got a ground ball out to end the contest.
The NL cranked out 11 hits in the win while the AL produced seven hits. Six of the 11 hits went for extra bases for the NL. Ty Edwards had three doubles, Starling and Seth Young also notched doubles.
Zahari Howell cranked his fifth home run of the series in the NL win.
The quartet of Young, Edwards, Starling and Howell combined for 12 of the team’s 13 runs driven in on the night. Braxton Richardson had an RBI single at the bottom of the lineup for the NL.
Edwards struck out six batters and allowed just two hits in three innings of work as the NL starter. Starling (2-0) came on in relief and struck out five batters in 2.2 innings before Haney recorded the game’s final out.
The AL was led by Braylon Bledsoe, who went 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run and four RBIs. Bledsoe also drew two walks.
Taelyn Bledsoe was 2-for-4 on the night with two RBIs. Cason Stout launched an RBI triple for the AL and Everett Chapman drew a bases-loaded walk for his lone RBI.
Both Bledsoes pitched for the AL with Braylon drawing the start and throwing 3.1 innings. He struck out seven batters. Taelyn came on in relief and tossed 0.2 innings of work with one strikeout.
Chapman tossed the final inning for the AL.
National League 20
American League 14
The teams entered June 19 deadlocked at 2-2 in the series and runs were more than abundant in both of the contests.
Game 5 saw the NL become the first road team to win a game in the series as they cranked out 14 hits and cashed in on six walks.
Seven of the nine hitters in the NL lineup had hits, led by Seth Young’s 3-for-5, 6RBI night. Young launched a grand slam, a double and cranked a single to finish a triple shy of the cycle.
Zahari Howell also finished 3-for-5 at the plate with two doubles and a dinger. He drove in six runs in the slugfest.
Ty Edwards and Hunter Starling also had multi-hit nights.
The AL lineup also feasted in the contest with 12 total hits.
Braylon Bledsoe went 4-for-4 with two home runs and drove in eight runs.
Dawson Lee (3-for-4) and Denton Davis (2-for-3) had the other multi-hit performances for the AL. Lee had two doubles. Mason Blalock had a triple.
Braxton Richardson (1-0) tossed 1.2 innings of relief to secure the win on the mound for the NL.
American League 20
National League 19
The second contest of the night was nearly identical to the first as the teams combined for 39 runs and 28 hits.
The American League needed a win to keep the series alive and held a 20-14 lead entering the bottom of the sixth before hanging on for the one-run win.
Braylon Bledsoe and Dawson Lee were the heavy hitters for the AL as they combined to go 4-for-5 at the plate with nine RBIs. Bledsoe drew two walks while Lee was issued one free pass. Bledsoe cranked a second inning grand slam while Lee had two doubles.
Mason Blalock and Denton Davis had triples for the AL.
Taelyn Bledsoe went 3-for-3 at the bottom of the lineup for the AL with a double.
The NL was led by its top of the lineup as the first four hitters combined for 10 hits and 10 RBIs.
Zahari Howell smashed a home run and drove in four. Hunter Starling cranked a homer of his own and had a double in a three-RBI performance.
Ty Edwards had a triple in the defeat and Maddux Wells smacked two singles.
Rhett Dooley came on late in relief to pick up the win (1-0) on the mound for the AL. Dooley worked out of a sixth-inning jam to secure the victory.
