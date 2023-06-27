IMG_0973 web.jpg

The Giles County Little League Baseball National League 12U All-Stars celebrate winning the GCLL All-Stars Summer Classic last week. The Nationals took the best of seven series 4-3 over the American League in a classic that came down to a 15-11 win for the Nationals in game 7.   Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen

The National League emerged victorious in last week’s Giles County Little League All-Star Summer Classic, taking Game 7 by a score of 15-11 and winning the series 4-3.

All ballgames were broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be viewed on-demand by visiting the PCL YouTube channel or searching for the Main Street Media TV app on your smart television.

