In a matchup versus an old rival, Giles County saw injuries and turnovers thwart a potential victory in a 36-10 defeat at Page Friday night.
Playing up two classifications, Class 3-A Giles County struggled to find its offensive footing versus Page, with the Bobcats (3-4, 2-0) not scoring a touchdown until the final moments of the ball game.
Junior running back Chaye McElroy and sophomore quarterback Riley Cardin both left the contest, with the latter not returning in the blowout defeat.
Patriots (2-3) quarterback Jake McNamara accounted for all five Patriots touchdowns in the victory, three of which came through the air.
“It was a tough night all around for us,” Bobcats head coach David O’Connor said. “Page is a really good football team, and we did ourselves no favors tonight. Injuries always hurt, but you always want that accountability of the next man up in the rotation. We just did not have that this evening.”
The loss was a second-straight for the Bobcats, who also fell to Marshall County on the road a week ago.
The Region 5-AAA schedule officially begins this coming week, when the Bobcats host Whites Creek.
“It will be interesting getting back into region play after already having lost a few games due to COVID scheduling,” O’Connor said. “We have a lot of internal things to remedy, and a region game will not be easy. But we are excited for those teams finally getting to play.”
McElroy had the lone touchdown for the Bobcats, coming with just over three minutes left in the ball game.
The junior running back suffered a leg injury on the opening drive of the game, but had returned later in the first half.
Cardin, meanwhile, suffered an injury throwing a pass and did not return to the game.
“You hate to lose two of your big playmakers right there in the first half,” O’Connor said. “But that’s how it goes.”
Senior playmaker J.C. Brown also missed the contest due to injury.
“The good news is this was a non-region game, and we can turn around and get back to it next week,” O’Connor said. “We have two crucial region ball games remaining, and those are our sole focus for the rest of the season.”
Giles County hosts Whites Creek next Friday at Sam Davis Park. The Cobras (1-0) started their COVID-shortened season with a 26-20 victory versus Glencliff last Friday night.
