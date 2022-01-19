The Richland girls’ basketball team started slow and never found its offensive footing in a 53-28 loss at Collinwood on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
The loss marked a fourth straight for the Lady Raiders (5-10, 0-1 District 10-A) but carried an additional sting as it came on opening night of District 10-A play.
The contest was a sluggish one for both teams in the beginning, with neither side even scoring a point until 3:33 remained in the first quarter.
Collinwood (6-7, 1-1) was able to find its offensive stride late in the period, however, and raced out to an 11-1 lead over the visiting Lady Raiders.
As the second quarter began, Richland’s defense began to dissipate and the Trojanettes scored 22 points in the second frame alone — the most for either club in any period of the night.
Trailing 33-12 at the break, Richland scored just 16 points in the second half of the blowout defeat.
Richland was potentially poised to claw back in the contest late in the first quarter and the early stages of the second, but poor free-throwing shooting doomed the Lady Raiders.
Richland connected on just 9-of-19 free throws on the night.
Junior guard Kristen Garner led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 10 points. Katelyn Bass and Katie Garner added five points each to help round out the scoring on the night for Richland.
Collinwood’s top two scorers, Danlee Bray and Hayley Siems, scored 13 and nine apiece.
Richland will play another road 10-A contest this Friday when it travels to Culleoka. Live coverage of Friday’s ballgames can be heard on Pulaski Citizen Live, with pre-game coverage beginning at 5:30.
