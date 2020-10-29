The Richland Lady Raiders soccer team (10-4-1) saw its season end Saturday following a heartbreaking 3-2 road loss to Adamsville (14-1-1) in the Class A sectional round, the round preceding the state tournament. The team was seeking its first state tournament bid since 2017.
To reach the sectional matchup with Adamsville, Richland defeated Harpeth (4-6-1) in the regional semifinals 3-2 and lost the regional finals 2-1 to Valor Collegiate (7-3) earlier in the week.
Both teams that defeated the Lady Raiders qualified for the state tournament.
Graduating seniors from the team include Sydney McClure, Lexy Waldran, Jesse Jennings, Taylor Childress and Sabrie Perkins.
Richland 3
Harpeth 2
Richland jumped out to an early lead in the fifth minute against Harpeth when junior winger Grayson Bailey did well to create space on the right side of the field and crossed it inside the box to the left winger Waldran for an easy finish. Waldran doubled the Lady Raiders’ lead in the 18th minute on a penalty kick. Richland was the clear superior side for the majority of the first half, but a successful penalty kick for Harpeth and an additional floater above sophomore goalkeeper Sydney Shelton’s head tied the game 2-2 just before the half.
The second half was a stalemate through its first half-hour, until Bailey scored from a seemingly impossible angle to give the Lady Raiders the lead once more. The team held Harpeth scoreless in the second half, resulting in a 3-2 Richland win.
Shelton played the full 80 minutes and accounted for 12 saves for the Lady Raiders’ 10th win.
Richland 1
Valor Collegiate 2
The Lady Raiders, with the benefit of hosting the district championship, had home-field advantage against an impressive Nashville-area Valor Collegiate squad. Despite possession favoring Valor Collegiate through the entirety of the first half, Richland left back Taylor Childress scored the half’s only goal on a set piece that deflected off the top of a Valor Collegiate defender’s head.
The second half was much more balanced in terms of possession, and Richland maintained its 1-0 lead through 34 of the half’s 40 minutes. In the final six minutes, Valor Collegiate converted a pair of goals, one off a shot into the lower right corner and another off a free kick, that stunned the Lady Raiders. The 2-1 score in favor of Valor Collegiate held through the final minutes, resulting in a gutting loss for the home team.
Shelton played arguably her best game of the season, tallying 21 saves in the low-scoring
affair.
Following this loss, Richland could still qualify for a state tournament bid with a win over Adamsville two days later.
Richland 2
Adamsville 3
On Saturday, Richland traveled to Adamsville to face a Cardinals side, with just a singular loss on the year, in the tournament’s sectional round.
The Lady Raiders were efficient offensively in the first half, converting two of their three shots into goals, with Bailey scoring both. Adamsville scored a pair of their own before the half, leading to a tie game at halftime.
Though Richland generated eight more shots in the second half, they were unable to score, and Adamsville successfully added one to their tally to win the game 3-2, thus ending Richland’s season.
Shelton had another busy game, this time generating 16 saves. The sophomore accumulated 49 saves over the course of the final three games and allowed just seven goals.
