Playoffs: Bobcats Advance to Second Round

Sophomore quarterback Kamauri Turner accounted for three first-half touchdowns, as Giles County capitalized on a fast start and never looked back in a 49-14 victory versus Sweetwater in its Class 3A playoff opener Friday night at Sam Davis Park.
In the first-ever meeting on the gridiron between the two teams, the Bobcats (10-0) made quick work of the Wildcats (4-6), racing out to a 14-0 edge at the end of the first quarter and a 36-0 margin at halftime.
The Bobcats tacked on two scores in the second half, eventually building a 49-6 lead at the end of the third quarter, and a 49-14 final score.
“I thought we came out and played another really solid all-around football game tonight,” Bobcats head coach David O’Connor said. “Our defense was lights out pretty much all night and the offense really started to get cranked up, too. Any time you can get a win in the playoffs, you can never take it for granted.”
Playing in front a raucous crowd, the Bobcats made quick work of the visiting Wildcats, scoring in just two plays on their first offensive possession thanks to a 48-yard scamper from Turner.
The Bobcats forced another three-and-out and promptly scored again, this time on a 17-yard jaunt from sophomore running back X’Zorion Randolph. Ahead 14-0 after just two drives, the Bobcats held on to the two-touchdown lead through the end of the third quarter.
The lead would be extended just moments into the second quarter when Sweetwater’s punt landed at the Bobcat 25-yard line.
A one-play drive ensued, with Turner sprinting to his left and running 75 yards untouched to put the home team ahead 21-0.
The Bobcats tacked on another score from Turner — this time through the air — on a 22-yard dart to senior wideout Amarion Sizemore. An ensuing two-point conversion from junior Reed Owens put the Bobcats ahead by a 29-0 margin near the end of the quarter.
Junior fullback Bryson Gordon also found the end zone for the Bobcats, who pushed their lead to 36-0 at the break, invoking a running-clock rule for the second half of the ballgame.
In the second half, the Bobcats tacked on another passing touchdown from Turner to Sizemore, and senior rusher Chaye McElroy also found the end zone — his 18th score this season and the 44th touchdown in the senior’s career.
Sweetwater continued to fight in the second half, however, scoring touchdowns in the third and fourth quarter to push the final score to 49-14.
Giles County racked up 420 yards of total offense in the blowout win, with 325 coming on the ground. The Bobcat rushing attack toted the ball just 23 times, giving the Bobcats a whopping 14.1 yards per rush on the night.
The 420 yards marked the most by the Bobcats this season, and the most at home since racking up 398 in the win versus Nolensville on Aug. 27.
“I was very proud of our effort along the offensive line tonight,” O’Connor said. “Really our entire offense played great tonight, but the guys up front really earned the spotlight. We have a good stable of rushers and they all had opportunities to shine tonight. It makes it fun to call plays when you have options like that.”
Turner stole the show for the Bobcats, running six times for 143 carries and two touchdowns. The sophomore also completed 4-of-9 passes for 81 yards and two scores.
McElroy ran seven times for 81 yards and a second-half touchdown. The senior also had one touchdown called back for a penalty. Randolph finished the night with six carries for 67 yards.
In addition to Sizemore, the Bobcats saw a new weapon emerge in the receiving corps as junior Ethan Ehrhardt made his long-awaited season debut after transferring from Richland. Ehrhardt caught two passes for 13 yards, including a first-down grab in the first half.
Defensively, the Bobcats were led by senior lineman Alden Staggs, who led the team with nine total tackles, six of which were solo efforts. Staggs also had two of the Bobcats four sacks on the night.
Sophomore lineman Elijah Phillips had arguably his best ballgame of the season, racking up seven tackles and notching his first career sack.
Senior playmaker Jason Rose added the final sack of the night for the Bobcats.
“I thought the defense was excellent tonight,” O’Connor said. “They made plays all night long and forced Sweetwater into uncomfortable situations early. That allowed our offense to get rolling and really kind of blow the ballgame open.”
The win advanced the Bobcats to the second round of the playoffs for the 13th time in the last 16 seasons, with O’Connor improving to 12-1 in 13 all-time opening round contests.
The victory gave the Bobcats a date with Kingston on Friday at Sam Davis Park. The Yellowjackets (8-3) knocked off Sequatchie County at home, 42-28, in their opening round matchup last Friday.
“Kingston has a really good football team and they are very well coached,” O’Connor said. “They had lost two in a row heading into the playoffs, but they beat Sequatchie County by a couple of touchdowns to bounce back. We can not afford to take them lightly. Thankfully, we will be playing at The Brickyard. We hope we can have another great crowd like we had tonight to cheer our boys on.”
Kickoff in this Friday’s showdown is set for 7 p.m. at Sam Davis Park.
