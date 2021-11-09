Playoffs: Bobcats Advance to Second Round

Bobcat quarterback Kamauri Turner sprints to the north end zone of Sam Davis Park on a 75-yard rushing score in Giles County’s 49-14 playoff win versus Sweetwater last Friday. With the win, the Bobcats advance to the second round and will play Kingston at home this Friday. For more on last Friday’s Bobcat victory and a look ahead at this week’s game, turn to page A8. Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen