The Bridgeforth Lady Bobcats’ basketball team defeated Minor Hill on the road 39-10.
BMS point guard Eniya Garrett finished as the game’s leading scorer with 15 points.
Bridgeforth set the tone early with Garrett converting a 3-point shot on the first possession of the game and Caydee Pipkins adding three more with a bucket of her own and a successful free throw off a Minor Hill foul on the play.
The Lady Bobcats’ scoring run would continue to 14 until Minor Hill made their first basket with 2:05 left in the first quarter. The score at the end of the first was 16-4 in favor of Bridgeforth.
Bridgeforth continued a dominant defensive performance in the second quarter. Z’Khya Buchanan blocked multiple Wildcat shot attempts. Garrett also scored an easy transition layup following a teammate forcing the steal.
Minor Hill’s Allison Workman, the team’s leading scorer for the night, scored just before halftime to make it a 24-6 ballgame. Workman scored all of her team-high four points in the first half.
The game’s momentum remained the same, as Bridgeforth’s Serenity Neal made the first field goal of the third quarter with a 3-point shot. The Lady Bobcats also had a notable possession with two offensive rebounds before Garrett found Kinsley Morris in the paint for an easy finish.
Minor Hill was held scoreless in the third, as Bridgeforth led 33-6 with six minutes to play.
Bridgeforth slowed down in the fourth quarter offensively, though Garrett did have four-straight points after a layup and two made free throws.
Minor Hill’s Mia Harlow made a 3-pointer and had an opportunity for a four-point play after getting fouled on a made 3-point shot but missed the free throw.
The final score was a 39-10 Bridgeforth win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.