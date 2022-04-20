The Richland baseball squad posted two wins versus Wayne County last week and nearly pulled off an upset of county rival Giles County on Good Friday at Sam Davis Park.
The wins were crucial for the Raiders, who improved to 6-0 in District 10-A with just four district ballgames remaining.
Richland 6
Wayne County 2
A strong pitching performance once again served as the catalyst for a Richland baseball district win as Bryce Miller struck out nine in a winning effort over Wayne County last Thursday, 6-2.
The Raiders had previously defeated Wayne County 6-1 earlier in the week. Thursday’s second game of the series was a makeup date due to inclement weather. After the wins, the Raiders are now 6-0 in District 10-A.
An error on a pickoff attempt helped Wayne County take the initial lead in the top of the first inning when Rhyder Butler lined the first of his three hits through the infield. The lead-off batter advanced to third on the error and scored when opposing pitcher Drew Bevis delivered a two-out RBI single.
The Raiders quickly answered in the bottom of the frame when Houston Cheek, Jase Derryberry and Herlan Duran opened the offensive attack with back-to-back-to-back base hits. Sam Edwards picked up an RBI on a bases loaded walk. Colton Trimble notched an RBI single, and Landon Johnson delivered a sac fly to give RHS a 3-1 lead after one.
Miller threw first-pitch strikes to each of the first eight batters he faced and recorded his first five outs of the day via strikeout. The sophomore threw scoreless frames in the second, third and fourth innings before giving up his only earned run of the day on a solo blast from Bevis in the fifth. Miller earned the win with five innings on the mound, allowing seven hits, one walk and striking out nine.
The Raiders meanwhile padded their lead in the bottom of the second as Lane Perkins opened the rally with a walk before Cheek, Derryberry and Duran delivered three-straight base hits again with Duran’s driving home Perkins. Miller came up with a clutch two-run single to chase Cheek and Derryberry home and push the lead to 6-1.
But a pitching change kept Wayne County in the contest.
Reliever Cardin Veneble threw four innings of shutout baseball in relief of Bevis, allowing just one hit and striking out five. The Richland lead was 6-2 when the Raiders made a pitching change of their own, bringing in Derryberry to put the seal on the victory.
Derryberry allowed base hits to the first two batters he faced but settled in to throw two shutout innings with two strikeouts and an impressive pickoff attempt to nab a runner at second in the final inning.
For Wayne County, Butler finished 3-for-4 with a run. Bevis added a 3-for-4 performance with two RBIs and a homer.
The Raiders were led by Duran who finished 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Cheek and Derryberry both finished 2-for-4 with two runs. Miller chipped in two RBIs. Edwards, Trimble and Johnson finished with an RBI each, and Perkins walked and scored a run.
Audio of the Richland vs. Wayne County baseball game was live streamed on Pulaski Citizen Live and is available in its entirety on the Mixlr app by searching for PCL or GCHS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.