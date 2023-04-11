The Richland baseball team had two of its most lopsided wins in recent history when it defeated District 10-A rival Santa Fe 17-1 and 23-1 in a doubleheader at Richland April 4.
The wins kept the Raiders (7-7, 4-0) undefeated in district play through their first two series.
RHS was also scheduled to take on Class 2A rival Giles County last week, but heavy rains forced postponements both Thursday and Friday.
The Raiders defeated 10-A rival Wayne County 4-0 on Monday and were set for a second ballgame on Tuesday. Results from Tuesday's contest were not available at press time.
RHS is set to cap the week with a home showdown versus Class 2A Loretto on Thursday and a road matchup versus rival Cornersville Friday.
Richland 17
Santa Fe 1 (4 Innings)
Richland plated seven runs in the first inning and never looked back as it cruised to a big win versus the visiting Wildcats.
The Raiders tacked on three more runs in the second and capped their scoring with seven more in the bottom of the third.
Santa Fe scored its lone run in the top of the fourth.
Every Raider had at least one hit and the team notched 14 total hits in the victory with Ryan Jones going a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate. Carter Edwards, Bryce Miller and Jameson Andrews posted two-hit performances.
The Raiders drove in all 17 of their runs as they racked up six extra-base hits.
Miller had a home run as well as a double in a 2-for-3, four RBI night. Camron Mann, Andrews, Edwards and Jones all added doubles. Edwards drove in four runs while Jones added three RBIs near the bottom of the lineup.
Miller was dominant on the mound for the Raiders, striking out seven batters and issuing just one walk in four innings of work. The junior allowed just two hits on the day and his one run surrendered was unearned.
Richland 23
Santa Fe 1 (4 Innings)
Richland was forced to play as the visiting team at its own field, but made quick work of the Wildcats in a 22-run victory.
Inclement weather April 3 at Santa Fe forced the teams to relocate to Richland for a doubleheader April 4. The Raiders were made to serve as the visitors for the contest and scored three runs in the top of the first.
Santa Fe plated a run in the bottom half of the frame, but Richland exploded for 12 runs in the second to put the game away early.
RHS tacked on four more runs in the third and fourth innings. The Raiders racked up 17 hits and drove in 19 runs in the outing.
Richland leadoff man Houston Cheek went 4-for-4, scored three times and drove in three as well to set the tone at the top of the lineup for RHS.
Jase Derryberry, Miller and Jones also had multi-hit performances for the Raiders.
RHS had just three extra-base hits in the win as Santa Fe issued nine walks amongst its three pitchers.
Cooper Jackson drew the start and snagged the win on the mound for the Raiders, allowing just two hits and one earned run in 2.1 innings of work.
Jackson also struck out four batters before he gave way to reliever Cole Drake who tossed the final 1.2 innings. Drake also struck out four batters in the relief appearance.
