The Richland baseball team had two of its most lopsided wins in recent history when it defeated District 10-A rival Santa Fe 17-1 and 23-1 in a doubleheader at Richland April 4.

The wins kept the Raiders (7-7, 4-0) undefeated in district play through their first two series.

Richland relief pitcher Andrew Turner fires a pitch home during a Raider ballgame earlier this season.   Wade Neely / Pulaski Citizen
Richland slugger Ryan Jones eyes a pitch during a ballgame earlier this season. Jones went 5-for-5 and drove in five runs in last week’s two contests versus Santa Fe.   Wade Neely / Pulaski Citizen

