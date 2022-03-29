The Richland baseball team capped a string of four non-district games to start the season last Thursday in a 9-3 loss to Columbia Academy.
The Raiders (1-3) began the year with a loss to 4-0 Loretto on March 15, but followed up with a 4-3 win versus Class 3A Marshall County on March 17. The Raiders were blanked 11-0 by Community on March 21 before falling to Columbia Academy on March 24.
Columbia Academy 9
Richland 3
Richland found some production in the late innings, but was unable to pull together enough firepower for a comeback in a six-run defeat to old rival Columbia Academy last Friday.
The Raiders fell behind early, with starting pitcher Sam Edwards giving up two runs in the first half inning of the afternoon. Columbia Academy leadoff man CJ Durrough reached via an error before Edwards issued consecutive walks to load the bases. Cleanup hitter Cade Crouthamel drove in two runs with a single to deep center.
Richland was able to wiggle out of the frame without surrendering further damage, but allowed the visitors to crack the game open in the top of the third with a four-run inning.
Columbia Academy tacked on an insurance run in the fourth and followed up with two more in the fifth.
The Raider bats, meanwhile, could not get going until the later stages of the ballgame, scoring all three of their runs in the sixth and seventh frames.
Richland was held hitless until the fifth, but ended the ballgame with six hits on the evening.
The Raiders strung together one-out consecutive singles in the sixth — one from Carter Edwards and another from Bryce Miller. Luke Jones, who entered the game as a relief pitcher, drove in Edwards on a ground out to second.
The seventh saw Richland load the bases with the heart of their lineup at the plate. Houston Cheek led off the frame with a single to left, and Landon Johnson followed with a single to right.
After a strikeout, leadoff hitter Herlan Duran was hit by a pitch, loading the bases for Jase Derryberry, who was popped up for the second out of the inning.
The game nearly ended on the ensuing at bat, but Carter Edwards’ liner to left field was ruled to have hit the ground before being snagged by Durrough. In the confusion, both Cheek and Johnson came around to score, bringing Miller to the plate with two runners aboard.
Columbia Academy was able to induce a flyout on the ensuing at bat, giving the Bulldogs the 9-3 victory.
Carter Edwards was the Richland standout on the day, going 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs and a run scored.
Cheek finished the day with a pair of singles in three at bats, while also scoring a run.
CA’s Tyler Stephens scattered six hits across seven innings of work to pick up the win on the mound.
Richland starter Sam Edwards lasted two innings, issuing four walks and allowing four earned runs. Reliever Bryce Miller tossed three innings of work, allowing three earned runs and five hits.
Freshman Luke Jones twirled the final two innings of the day, allowing just a hit and a walk over the course of nailing down the final six outs.
Richland 4
Marshall County 3
The Richland Raiders could scarcely touch opposing pitcher Carson Cheek in the first four innings of a non-district matchup against Marshall County on Thursday, March 17.
But as Cheek began to show fatigue, Raider starter Sam Edwards displayed dominant endurance to pick up a complete game, extra-inning victory on the mound.
Edwards pitched eight innings, allowing three hits, three walks, collecting five strikeouts and allowing just one earned run in his team’s 4-3 victory at home. However, things initially looked bleak for the Raiders.
An infield error in the top of the first put a runner on for the Tigers before catcher Triston Griggs belted a two-run bomb past the light poll in right-center field. Edwards recovered to get the final two outs, but untimely errors were a proverbial thorn in the team’s side, committing four that led to two unearned runs on the evening.
Meanwhile, the Tigers’ Cheek held Richland hitless through four innings, compiling eight strikeouts in the first four frames of a dominant early effort.
Another error in the top of the fifth helped Marshall County pad its lead, 3-0. However, in the fourth, Cheek had issued a pair of walks before Landon Johnson broke up the no-hitter with a line drive up the middle in the fifth.
As Cheek began to falter, Edwards pitched his best baseball.
The right-hander picked up all five of his strikeouts in the final three innings and shut down the side in order in each frame. Bryce Miller pulled his team within one with a two-run single in the sixth scoring Jase Derryberry and Carter Edwards. Miller tied the game when he scored on a perfectly executed one-out sacrifice bunt by Houston Cheek.
After Edwards retired the side once again in the seventh, the Raiders nearly earned a walk-off in regulation when Lane Perkins was waved home from second on a one-out single by Carter Edwards. However, a perfect throw from left fielder Eli Cross led to a close out at home, and the game went to
extras.
Sam Edwards struck out all three batters he faced in the eighth as he approached the high school pitch count limit, but relief pitcher Grayson Miller of Marshall County was unable to record a single out in the bottom of the eighth.
Sam Edwards drew a walk on a full count to open the inning. Colton Trimble then reached when the Tigers failed to execute a fielder’s choice in the next at-bat. After the Marshall coaching staff elected to intentionally walk Houston Cheek to load the bases and set up a force out at every base, Johnson’s plate discipline led to a walk-off walk when the sophomore watched ball four go by to secure the victory.
Miller led the Raiders with a 1-for-3 performance including a walk, two RBIs and a run. Carter Edwards finished 1-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base and a run. Derryberry was 1-for-3 with a walk and a run. Johnson finished 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. Sam Edwards chipped in a walk and a run. Cheek finished with a walk and an RBI.
Griggs led Marshall with a 1-for-2 performance including a homerun, two walks, two RBIs, a run and a stolen base.
