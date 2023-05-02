IMG_6346 web.jpg

Richland slugger Colton Trimble takes a pitch deep to the outfield in Richland’s home win versus Collinwood last week. The Raiders begin play in the District 10-A tournament this week.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

Richland’s baseball team started last week off with two narrow victories versus Collinwood and then closed it with a 10-run win versus Cornersville. 

The Raiders (17-8, 8-0 District 10-AA) had already secured the district regular season title before they took the field versus Collinwood, but collected two victories to ensure they finished the regular season undefeated in league play.

IMG_6313 web.jpg

Richland senior Jase Derryberry slides safely into second for a stolen base in last week’s 2-1 home win versus Collinwood.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

