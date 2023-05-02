Richland’s baseball team started last week off with two narrow victories versus Collinwood and then closed it with a 10-run win versus Cornersville.
The Raiders (17-8, 8-0 District 10-AA) had already secured the district regular season title before they took the field versus Collinwood, but collected two victories to ensure they finished the regular season undefeated in league play.
RHS has now won seven-straight ballgames and 12 of its last 13.
Two of last week's ballgames were broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live
Richland closed out its regular season Monday with a non-district ballgame at Marshall County. Results of that contest were not available at press time. District 10-A tournament play is set to begin later this week at Hampshire.
District tournament information will be made available at PulaskiCitizen.com.
Richland 12
Cornersville 2
(6 Innings)
RHS closed out its 2023 home schedule with a 10-run victory in six innings versus arch rival Cornersville last Friday.
The Raiders scored runs in all six innings against their former district brethren, and starter Luke Jones allowed just one hit and one earned run in 5.2 innings of work for the win.
Jones set the tone from the jump, not allowing a hit until the fifth inning. The sophomore pitched to contact and let his defense do the rest. Jones threw a tidy 66 pitches across the five-plus innings as the Raider infield and outfield posted strong performances defensively.
Luke’s brother, Ryan Jones, made a full-speed, diving catch in foul territory in the top half of the fourth inning in one of the more impressive defensive plays of the high school season.
Freshman shortstop Jamie Andrews also had several standout plays up the middle as the Raiders held Cornersville off the scoreboard until the top of the sixth. Two walks and an error allowed two Bulldogs to come across.
Cornersville, meanwhile, committed six errors over the course of the game. RHS cashed in as they posted seven runs off starting pitcher Peyton Cherry — only two of which were earned — and five off reliever Christian Malone.
At the plate, RHS bagged 15 hits. Seven of the nine Raiders in the lineup had at least two hits, highlighted by leadoff man Houston Cheek’s 3-for-5 night. Cheek had doubles in the fourth and fifth innings and tripled in the sixth as he finished with three RBIs.
Andrews, Colton Trimble and Jase Derryberry all posted doubles. Trimble’s two-out, 2-RBI double in the first inning serving as the winning runs until Cornersville plated their two in the sixth.
After the game, Richland head coach Troy Hughes was recognized as he is set to retire after 18 years at the helm of the RHS program.
A full story on Hughes’ ceremony and retirement will follow in a future edition of the PULASKI CITIZEN.
Richland 5
Collinwood 4
Richland closed its District 10-A schedule with its second one-run victory versus Collinwood on the road last April 25.
The Raiders scored two runs in both the first and third innings to race out to a 4-0 lead.
Collinwood began to creep back into the contest, however, trimming the lead to 4-1 after four innings. Richland scored its fifth run in the top of the fifth, which later proved to be the deciding run.
Ahead 5-1, the Raiders allowed the hometown Trojans to score twice in the fifth. Collinwood was not done scoring, however, as they scored another run in the bottom of the seventh to send the game-tying run to the plate.
Richland reliever Luke Jones allowed the run, but wiggled out of the jam to preserve the save on the mound and the victory for the Raiders.
After Bryce Miller twirled a gem the day before, Richland turned the ball over to freshman Cooper Jackson, who lasted four innings and allowed just one unearned run. Jackson struck out three batters and allowed five hits in his four innings of work. Departing with RHS ahead 4-1, Jackson picked up the victory on the mound.
Fellow freshman Brooks Bratton allowed three hits and two runs in two innings of relief of Jackson before the Raiders turned the ball over to Jones.
The contest was a touch sloppier than the first meeting as the teams combined for five errors and issued six combined walks.
Richland cranked out 10 hits in the win, led by a four RBI night from Miller. The junior stroked a double and also notched a sacrifice fly for a second-straight game.
Jase Derryberry, Carter Edwards and Colton Trimble all finished with two hits each. Derryberry had the lone other Raider RBI. Both he and Edwards scored twice as Edwards had the loudest hit of the night with a triple.
The win marked a perfect 8-0 district record for RHS this season with the Raiders not tasting district defeat since an 8-4 loss at Culleoka last April.
Richland 2
Collinwood 1
Bryce Miller weaved in and out of trouble long enough for his offense to catch up as he struck out eight in a complete game 2-1 win April 24 that kept Richland unbeaten in District 10-A.
On Senior Day, the Raiders turned the ball to their junior ace and he did most of the heavy lifting — both on the mound and at the plate.
The game was an entertaining one despite the fact that neither team was able to push across a run until the bottom of the sixth when the Raiders posted two runs.
Senior catcher Houston Cheek laced a one-out single back up the middle and promptly stole second base. Collinwood starter Matthew Milford walked Jase
Derryberry to put runners at first and second.
Carter Edwards delivered the biggest hit of the ballgame with a single to right that plated Cheek and moved Derryberry over to third.
The stage was then set for Miller to help his own cause as the junior cranked a sacrifice fly to deep left field. CHS left fielder Griffin Pigg made a dramatic running catch, but Derryberry was able to tag up easily and score to push the lead to 2-0.
Edwards was thrown out at the plate trying to take advantage of Pigg’s sprawling catch.
The insurance run proved useful for Miller, who ran into his biggest trouble of the night in the top of the seventh.
Trojan leadoff hitter Corbin Smith promptly moved into scoring position when his sharp grounder down the third-base line was thrown away, and he cruised into second.
Miller quickly recorded two outs and was on the verge of tossing a complete game shutout.
But nine-hole hitter Tate Linville stroked a two-out single to plate Smith and cut the Raider lead in half.
But Miller buckled down and notched his eighth strikeout of the night to keep Linville stranded and give RHS the victory. Miller’s lone run surrendered on the day was unearned.
Richland had just three hits on the day against Collinwood’s ace Milford with Jameson Andrews also stroking a single.
