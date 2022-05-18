The Richland baseball team was down, but never out, rallying in dramatic fashion to defeat Culleoka 16-15 in nine innings last Wednesday to clinch the District 10-A title at RHS.
After winning the regular season title, but having been defeated by Culleoka twice, Richland had more than enough motivation to finish the tournament in winning fashion.
The Raiders went unblemished in the tournament, knocking off tournament host Collinwood on Saturday, May 7 and then beating Culleoka twice along the way to avenge both losses and raise the tournament banner.
The tournament win gave Richland the regular-season and tournament crowns, and sets up a potentially favorable draw heading into this week’s Region 5-A tournament.
The Raiders will host at least one game in the tournament, and could host as many as three ballgames over the course of this week.
Richland 16
Culleoka 15 (9 innings)
The Richland High School baseball team was all but assured of a loss in the first game of the District 10-A Tournament final Wednesday night.
The Raiders had allowed nine-straight runs to visiting Culleoka to fall behind 15-10 with just three outs remaining in the seventh. To make matters worse, an RHS offense that had scored 10 runs in the first three innings had gone down in order in the fourth, fifth and sixth.
Yet the Raiders completed an improbable comeback, tying the game in the seventh and walking off with a 16-15 championship victory in the ninth.
RHS head coach Troy Hughes elected to save his best available pitcher, Jase Derryberry, for a potential game two of the double elimination tournament the following day. Richland used a total of six pitchers over the course of the night in a back-and-forth affair.
The Raiders committed a pair of errors in the top of the first inning to help the Warriors push across three runs to open the scoring. RHS answered in the bottom of the frame when a two-run double off the bat of Colton Trimble scored Derryberry and Herlan Duran. Camron Mann chased home Trimble the following at-bat with an RBI single to tie the game at three. RHS starting pitcher Luke Jones settled in for the second inning but another error led to an unearned run to give Culleoka a 4-3 advantage. Houston Cheek provided the tying run in the bottom of the inning when Duran picked up an RBI base hit to once again tie the game.
Not to be outdone, the Warriors pulled ahead for the third time in three innings with each of the first three batters reaching base and adding two runs to the team’s tally, 6-4. But the third inning was the Raiders’ biggest offensive showing of the night with Derryberry hitting a three-run inside-the-park homerun to re-take the lead. The Raiders batted around, and Trimble and Mann both added to their RBI totals. The host led 10-6 in the bottom of the third.
The Raiders nearly escaped the fourth inning with the lead, but a two-out, three-run double pulled Culleoka ahead 11-10. The following inning, the Warriors scored four additional runs including three unearned to take a commanding 15-10 lead.
The game looked out of reach with Richland’s offense going cold for three innings, but reliever Lane Perkins pitched scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh, his team’s first two of the day. With just three outs remaining, Andrew Turner got his team started with a lead-off hit in the seventh. Cheek and Duran added two more hits before Sam Edwards hit a two-run double to make the score 15-13. Duran scored on an RBI groundout from Trimble. Edwards tied the game on a wild pitch to force extra innings as the crowd came to life once again.
The coaching staff elected to bring in Derryberry for the eighth inning, allowing the junior to throw only enough pitches, so that he would still be available the following day if needed. Derryberry followed the strong performance by Perkins with 1.2 more scoreless innings before he left the mound mid at-bat with runners on first and second in the ninth. Ryan Jones retired the final batter on a line out as the game was still tied 15-15.
Derryberry led off the bottom of the frame with a single. With one out, Edwards walked, and Culleoka was forced to intentionally walk Trimble after the runners advanced to second and third on a wild pitch. The coaching staff took a gamble and called for Mathias Lugert to lay down a bunt with one out and the bases loaded. Lugert’s bunt forced the Warriors to attempt the out at home, and as the ball was thrown away, Derryberry slid in safely for the walk-off victory.
Derryberry was named the tournament MVP for the second-straight year, joining Edwards, Ryan Jones, Houston Cheek and Herlan Duran on the all-tournament team. The regular season all-district team included Derryberry, Edwards, Cheek and Duran with Santa Fe’s Colton Steward winning MVP honors.
Unofficially, Cheek finished 2-for-4 with two walks and three runs scored. Derryberry added a 2-for-4 night at the plate with a homerun, three RBIs and four runs. Duran was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, two walks and two runs. Edwards chipped in a 2-for-4 performance with a double, two RBIs, a walk and two runs. Trimble had a 2-for-5 night with two doubles, four RBIs, a walk and two runs. Mann was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Jones finished 2-for-4 with a walk and a run. Turner was 1-for-5 with a run.
Richland 13
Culleoka 3 (6 innings)
Richland stayed in the driver’s seat of the 10-A tournament by knocking off Culleoka in convincing fashion, 13-3, last Tuesday in a game played at Collinwood High School.
The Raiders fell behind 1-0 after a leadoff home run in the bottom of the second, but never found trouble again in the win.
After leaving three runners stranded in scoring position in the first two frames, the Raiders found their rhythm at the plate in the third, scoring a pair of runs in short order.
Houston Cheek led off the third with a double to deep right field and came around to score one batter later when Jase Derryberry cranked a triple to deep center. Derryberry nearly made a move for an inside-the-park home run after two Culleoka outfielders collided in center, but was held at third.
Derryberry did not remain at third long, however, as Herlan Duran sent Derryberry home just one batter later when he stroked an RBI single to left.
Leading 3-1, the Raiders really began to crank up the pressure in the bottom of the fourth, scoring four more runs, all with two outs.
Once again, the top of the lineup proved the difference for the Raiders, with Cheek, Derryberry and Duran all reaching via either fielder’s choice or single. Derryberry and Duran drove in two of the runs, while Sam Edwards cranked a double to left to send home the other pair.
Ahead 7-1, the Raiders cruised into the sixth, but Edwards allowed room for concern when Culleoka scratched across two more runs to trim the lead to just 7-3.
But the Raiders saved their best for last, blasting seven hits in the frame and erupting for six runs.
After the Raiders chased Culleoka’s starter, the first three runners of the inning reached base before a second reliever notched consecutive strikeouts.
This time, however, it was the bottom of the lineup doing the damage with Riley Gillit, Camron Mann, Andrew Turner and Ryan Jones all piecing together two-out singles.
Back to the top of the lineup, Cheek and Derryberry combined for a single and a double that send the final runs home to give Richland the 10-run victory.
Edwards had flashes of brilliance on the mound in the win, pitching all six innings and allowing just three runs. Edwards allowed just four hits on the day and recorded three strikeouts.
