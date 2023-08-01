Celebrating their first tournament of the 2023 fall season last month at Lawrenceburg Country Club are several members of the Richland Golf team, including (from left) Lilly Mitchell, Maddison Borges, Jolie Robison, head coach Javis Olson, Landon Johnson, Brody Kincannon, Gabe Risner, Camron Mann, Miley Dickey and assistant coach Joel Robison. Submitted
The official school year might have just started this week, but the golf seasons for both Richland and Giles County are already well underway with the pair competing in their respective opening tournaments at Lawrenceburg Country Club July 24.
The Richland girls feature a four-member team this season and were paced by senior Lilly Mitchell’s round of 109. Jolie Robison and Preslee Crabtree followed with rounds of 112 and 116. Maddison Borges capped the scoring with a round of 133.
With the addition of Crabtree and Borges, both freshmen, the Lady Raiders boast their deepest squad in nearly a decade.
Mitchell has qualified for region as an individual performer the last two seasons for RHS.
“This is the first time in my eight seasons that we have featured a squad this deep,” Richland head coach Javis Olson said. “We have had some really successful individual efforts the last few years, but having a full team to push each other competitively will be huge for us this fall. Everyone is working hard and it will be exciting to see how they continue to gel and see how far they can
go.”
The GCHS girls feature a senior-laden squad in 2023 and were led by seniors Marie Bodily and Mallory Cardin who posted rounds of 97 and 102 in the opening tournament. Both seniors qualified for the region tournament in 2022 for GCHS.
Hope Murphy and Xiatong Jian are also seniors for the Lady Bobcats this season. Sophomore Alivia Wade rounds out the five-member team.
The GCHS boys feature their deepest squad in years under head coach Chris Phelps.
12 Bobcats fill out the roster, led by seniors Ethan Sumners, Caleb Durham, Braden Robinson and Luca Messier. Juniors include Carter Britton, Cillian Hanson, Jayden Abernathy, Zavior Castillo, Kannon Graves, Levi Moss and Mason Bue. Camden Eubank rounds out the squad as the lone sophomore.
Britton led the Bobcats in their opening tournament with a round of 87. Moss and Sumners carded rounds of 95 and 97, while Eubank capped the scoring with a round of 101.
“I am very proud of the way our guys and girls competed in their first tournament,” Phelps said. “I look forward to watching them all grow throughout the remainder of the season.”
The RHS boys also feature a deep roster this fall, led by seniors Landon Johnson, Brody Kincannon, Joey Kalentkowski and Lex Greene. Cameron Mann is the lone RHS junior this season and Gave Risner is the lone sophomore.
A youthful bunch of freshmen and eighth graders round out the RHS roster this fall. Milen Dickey, Kam Drake and Trey Fox are freshmen while Hollis Hagood and Collin Johnson are eighth graders.
“Our interest in golf has kind of exploded this year,” Olson said. “We have several kids that have come out to play this season that have never even played golf until this summer. We had a sign-up sheet go around campus and the interest was definitely there. I like the makeup of both our team and we have some quality individuals that might make some noise as the season goes along.”
Kincannon led RHS with a round of 90 in last week’s event. Johnson and Fox followed with rounds of 96 each. Drake and Mann capped the scoring with total of 99 and 102, respectively.
After the late-July opener, both GCHS and RHS will enjoy a small break before they return to action this month.
GCHS will travel to Winchester for a tournament at Bear Trace on Aug. 8. RHS returns on Monday, Aug. 14 at Hillcrest Country Club.
