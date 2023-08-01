Richland Golf Pre-Round Shot web.jpg

Celebrating their first tournament of the 2023 fall season last month at Lawrenceburg Country Club are several members of the Richland Golf team, including (from left) Lilly Mitchell, Maddison Borges, Jolie Robison, head coach Javis Olson, Landon Johnson, Brody Kincannon, Gabe Risner, Camron Mann, Miley Dickey and assistant coach Joel Robison.   Submitted

The official school year might have just started this week, but the golf seasons for both Richland and Giles County are already well underway with the pair competing in their respective opening tournaments at Lawrenceburg Country Club July 24.

The Richland girls feature a four-member team this season and were paced by senior Lilly Mitchell’s round of 109. Jolie Robison and Preslee Crabtree followed with rounds of 112 and 116. Maddison Borges capped the scoring with a round of 133.

The 2023 Giles County Golf teams include (from left) coach Missy Harper, Alivia Wade, Hope Murphy, Zavior Castillo, Luca Messier, Cillian Hanson, Braden Robinson, Caleb Durham, Jayden Abernathy, Kannon Graves, Ethan Summers, Levi Moss, Camden Eubank, Marie Bodily, Xiaotong Jian, coach Chris Phelps, (not pictured) Carter Britton and Mallory Cardin.   Wade Neely / Pulaski Citizen

