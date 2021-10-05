Raider Defense Dominant on the Road

Richland entered Friday night’s Week 7 game in need of a win at rival Mt. Pleasant to keep their Class 2A playoff hopes alive.
The Raiders (3-3, 1-2 Region 5-AA) left with a resounding 42-0 victory, perhaps the most impressive of the last decade for a team that appears to have hit its stride.
Richland has now outscored its opponents 75-0 in the first half of the last two games, beginning the second half of each contest with a running clock and earning shutouts.
The Tigers (2-4, 1-2) looked like a team that would enforce their will in the trenches after a strong opening drive. Mt. Pleasant picked up 49 yards and three first downs, moving the ball inside the red zone before being turned back on fourth and inches.
However, the RHS defense proved to be the dominant force over the course of the night, allowing only 54 more yards over the final eight drives of the game and forcing two turnovers.
After a Raider punt, Andrew McCormack sacked the Tiger quarterback to force a punt that gave the RHS offense the ball at its own 43-yard line.
On third and eight, sophomore quarterback Bryce Miller broke free for a 43-yard rushing touchdown to give his team its first lead, 6-0, with nine seconds left in the first quarter.
The second quarter proved to be all Raiders, starting with a bizarre special teams play in which the ball glanced off a Tiger player and bounced into the hands of Raider Trevor Meadows. Meadows hesitated momentarily before realizing the play had not been blown dead by the officials. He raced to the end zone for a 40-yard return touchdown to extend the lead to 13-0.
Tyler Seals picked up a sack on the following drive, and Mt. Pleasant turned the ball over on downs.
Sam Edwards then rushed for a 42-yard touchdown for a 20-0 lead.
McCormack recovered a fumble on the first play of the next drive to give his team the ball in opponents’ territory. On third down, Miller dropped back to pass and was leveled by a Mt. Pleasant player as he released the ball on play action. His pass found Ethan Workman wide open in the end zone for an 18-yard receiving touchdown and a 27-0 lead.
Seals accounted for the final score of the half when he picked off a pass in full stride for a interception return touchdown. RHS went for two to enforce a running clock to start the second half, and Miller found Workman to extend the lead to 35-0 at halftime.
In the first half, Richland’s defense forced three turnovers on downs, a fumble and an interception. The Raiders scored 35 points in a span of 12:09 in game time.
Richland received the ball to open the second half and gambled on fourth and two near midfield. Miller found his tight end, Seals, for a 24-yard pass and catch that set up Edwards’ five-yard rushing touchdown.
McCormack recorded his second sack of the evening in the fourth quarter, and Richland forced yet another turnover on downs to continue a dominant run. In its past five contests, Richland has allowed less than nine points per game and outscored opponents 155-43.
The team’s veteran offensive line has also become the unit coaches believed it could be in recent weeks, opening up large holes for the team’s talented backs.
Sam Edwards rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries to lead all backs. Miller added 64 yards and a touchdown on five rushes. Luke Eslick chipped in 31 yards on six attempts. Seals chipped in 19 yards on five rushes.
Miller completed 2-of-4 passes for 42 yards and a touchdown.
Richland scored in all three phases of the game, and outpaced the Tigers in yardage 249-103.
With the win, the Raiders moved into fourth place in the region standings, the final playoff spot, but will most likely need at least one more victory to clinch a trip to the postseason.
RHS will take a break from region play this Friday with a home matchup against Collinwood. The Raiders will be looking for a third win over the Trojans in three years.
