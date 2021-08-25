Despite a spirited defensive effort, the Richland Raider offense was flat in Thursday’s season opener against Cornersville, a 31-7 road loss that featured no offensive scoring for RHS.
Richland (0-1) entered the contest with a new look offense as only five offensive players were starting in the same role as the previous season.
It was the first career start for sophomore quarterback Bryce Miller who took over for senior running back Sam Edwards, last year’s signal caller. The Raider offensive line serves as the team’s most veteran group, returning four starters, while former offensive lineman Andrew McCormack now serves at tight end.
Ethan Workman is the lone returning starter in the receiving corps and was once again the focal point in the team’s passing game.
But the Raiders struggled to find lanes against a talented Cornersville defensive front.
Richland finished with just 70 offensive yards on 36 plays Friday night. Miller completed 5-of-17 passes for 40 yards with three interceptions, adding eight yards on the ground. Edwards was the team’s leading rusher with 23 yards on 12 attempts. Workman led all receivers with two receptions for 26 yards. Nash Petty also added an 11-yard reception.
The Raiders won the opening toss and elected to defer, stonewalling the Cornersville offense on its first possession.
Miller connected with Workman on an 11-yard pass to advance into Cornersville territory on the following possession, but the drive stalled, resulting in a punt.
The Bulldogs’ second drive of the night was its longest, spanning 13 plays before a key tackle behind the line of scrimmage forced Cornersville to settle for a 31-yard field goal from Mason Calahan to take a 3-0 early in the second quarter.
Miller again converted a key third down on the ensuing drive with a 15-yard connection with Workman this time, but Richland again punted as poor field conditions led to a rough offensive start for both clubs.
The two teams traded punts once more before Ben Franklin of Cornersville scored the first touchdown of the night, breaking through the secondary for a 47-yard scamper into the end zone. Richland blocked the extra point attempt, and the Bulldogs led 9-0 at halftime.
After Richland received the ball to open the third quarter, Edwards secured a first down for his team with a 10-yard run. But Miller’s second interception of the night gave Cornersville the ball back, and Franklin scored on a 36-yard rushing touchdown to take a 17-0 lead with 8:44 remaining in the third.
The following kickoff proved to be the most electric play of the night as Workman collected the ball at his own 25-yard line and outran the competition for a 75-yard return touchdown to bring Richland back within 17-7.
Minutes later, the Bulldogs found themselves in unfamiliar
territory after four penalties in a span of three plays resulted in a second and 51 situation forcing another punt.
Cason Warner scored the Bulldogs’ third rushing touchdown of the night on a third and goal play from the eight-yard line to lead 25-7 with 9:33 remaining in the final quarter.
After Miller’s final pick of the night, Franklin notched his third rushing score on a 21-yard rush, leading to the game’s final tally of a 31-7 after Richland blocked its second extra point of the evening.
Franklin led all offensive performers with 210 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries.
The Raiders have a bye week this Friday before returning to the gridiron for the region opener, a road matchup at Summertown. The two teams will once again meet as region foes for the first time since 2016 when the programs shared a Class A region.
Summertown lost its opener Friday 16-12 at Lawrence County.
