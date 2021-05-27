Former Bobcat and Raider football player Kyree Tucker will now call a new destination home as he takes his gridiron talents to Cumberland University this fall.
Tucker played the role of a tall speedster on offense, pulling down jump balls for the Raiders during his senior campaign, while also playing defensive back on the other side of the ball. Tucker has been recruited to continue his career at cornerback at the college level and said the coaches were a big part of his decision to sign with the Phoenix.
“I’m a sucker for geniality and Coach Kasey [Smith] and Coach Taurean [Smith] showed me nothing but from the jump,” Tucker said. “Much love and support from them as well. I had a lot of family things going last year, and they were there for me and mine the whole way. Made arrangements for my mother on my visit, you the know the little thing things are what made CU stick out from everywhere else and made it the place for me.”
Tucker said running through the tunnel with his friends and the opportunity the coaching staff gave him will be one of his enduring memories from his time in a Raider uniform.
Patterson referred to Tucker as a tremendous athlete with great body size, speed and the skills to make a really good college defensive back. He added that Tucker will most likely need to put on some more weight in anticipation of the college game and develop consistency.
“Cumberland is a great university, and has a really good football staff,” Patterson said. “It’s close by in Lebanon and gives his family a chance to go watch him play.”
Tucker said the areas he hopes to work on as he transitions to the college game are certain areas of his coverage skills.
“I’d say me playing more off coverage, it isn’t difficult for me, I just prefer man-to-man, but of course, that’s not always the coverage we’ll be in 100 percent of the time, so I need to train more on that. Ten yards off is a lot of space for a receiver, especially a good receiver, so patience and timing as well. Having the ability to react and stay in pure technique would be a great asset to add and really push my game to another high,” Tucker said.
Tucker is the second RHS player to sign as part of the 2021 class, joining Gavin Boggs who signed with Georgetown College.
