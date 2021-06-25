The dynamic duo of Daniel Nicholson and Logan Helton may have donned Raider uniforms for the last time, but after signing with Martin Methodist College, the two are set to suit up together once again on the college hardwood.
The former RHS stars led their team to a state tournament appearance in Murfreesboro as seniors, losing the quarterfinal game against North Greene by just a single basket. Their story began long before their senior campaign, though, as they wowed fans and coaches as eighth graders, earning minutes on the varsity squad before high school had even begun.
“I watched them grow as individuals and as players,” RHS head coach Jason Loveless said. “Watching them grow as young men is as rewarding as watching their progress as players. As players they developed each and every year. Their improvement goes way beyond stats. They both could have easily averaged mid 20s’ scoring but sacrificed for each other and our team. I remember Daniels first varsity game. He had two points( laughing), 1,500 points later he’s signing a scholarship. I remember Logan playing all five positions for us. And doing it well.”
Nicholson said he just felt like Martin was a perfect fit. Helton agreed, adding, “I felt like they were very similar to Richland athletically wise and trying to build a culture around the program and they felt we fit that culture.”
The two are set to join the backcourt together with Nicholson recruited at point guard and Helton at shooting guard. They thanked God, family and coaches for the opportunity and reminisced about their favorite memories in a Raider uniform.
“Feeling the energy and all the love from the crowd when we made our state run,” Helton said.
“Pregame talks in the locker room with the guys,” Nicholson added.
Helton said he wants to work on his strength and attacking and finishing at the rim as he makes the leap to the college game. Nicholson meanwhile pointed to 3-point shooting and ball handling as areas he would like to improve.
Loveless sees nothing but potential in his former players.
“I think there is still a ton of potential in their skill set at the next level. Daniel will work and improve his ballhandling and Logan will gain some strength and size to absorb the context at the college level. Logan’s skills are unique. He can score at all three levels, way beyond the arc, mid game and around the rim. His athleticism will help. I’ve said this so many times in so many ways, you cannot measure Daniel greatest skill and that is his will and his heart.”
While their impact on the court included rebuilding a Raider program that returned no starting experience when they joined the program into a state title contender, Loveless believes their legacy may pay dividends for the program for years to come when asked about what they meant to his program.
“They have meant growth. They have meant togetherness. Those guys have meant leadership. It’s hard to see this now but I really and truly believe what Logan and Daniel have meant to this program will be seen in the coming years. Meaning so many young kids were Daniel and Logan fans and that will pay off in the future,” he said.
