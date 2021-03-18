Richland High School boys’ soccer coach Chad Alsup felt his team was ready to turn the corner last season as the program transitions from a rebuilding phase to potentially competing for a district title.
Fate had other plans, though, as the 2020 season was almost completely lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, after another year to mature and with much of the same roster, the Raiders are hungry to compete after having not played for their high school club in nearly two years.
“It has been challenging with the COVID restrictions and the weather for all spring sports in the county to get out there and get their legs under them, but these guys, they’re ready to go, and it’s going to be exciting,” Alsup said. “Everyone felt like they were robbed last year because the season didn’t happen. I just think they’re hungry because really they’ve been two full years without getting to play, so they’re ready to get out there and showcase their talents, and hopefully at the end of the year put some wins in the win column.”
The RHS soccer program has been without several of its key players in the preseason as three senior starters are currently helping the basketball team attempt to win a state title. Alsup, whose own son Jackson will play in the state tournament this week, said he was very excited for the basketball team but also noted it has been difficult to mesh in the preseason with five or six players out. Helping to provide leadership in the seniors’ absence has been a pair of transfers and two veteran players who saw significant time as underclassmen.
Sam Coker won Keeper of the Year in the district two years ago as only an eighth grader, and coach Alsup said the sophomore has worked hard during the offseason to improve his craft. Austin Willis will also be returning after suffering a broken leg in a match two years, but the coach said Willis is now at full strength and will be factoring into the team’s goal scoring. Ben Teegarden joins the program as a transfer and is expected to start in the midfield, while Jesse James is another transfer who the coach praised for his leadership.
Jackson Alsup is a five-year starter after playing up as an eighth grader and anchors the team’s defensive line on a club that will be defensively minded.
“We’ll probably stick with our traditional 4-3-3. I think that we are a defensively minded team first and foremost from the front line all the way to the back. We try to win the ball up top, so we don’t have to win it in the back. So, we’re going to press hard defensively and hope that transitions into some goals for us,” coach Alsup said.
Logan Helton will once again be one of the team’s top goal scorers from his striker position, bringing his multi-sport athleticism to the soccer pitch. Kolton Hood also returns as a solid midfielder who has multiple years of starting experience on the veteran squad.
Coach Alsup said this veteran leadership will be key on this year’s team.
“I think leadership. These guys, we felt like we were in a rebuilding phase a couple years ago. They’re mature, and I don’t think they’re going to be rattled. A lot of games in our district seem to be very close, by one or two goals. I think that maturity and the ship being a little more steady now with this solid group that has been with this program now for four and five years. They’ll make the difference in some of those close games.”
The coach also reiterated that he believes this team will surprise some opponents this year and should be in the discussion for the district crown with traditionally strong district clubs such as East Hickman. This season’s schedule also features a rare treat for local fans with an inner-county matchup against Giles County High School slated for Friday, April 2 at Richland.
RHS is scheduled to open the season Thursday, March 18 with a home match against Culleoka.
