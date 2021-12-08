Replacing All-State caliber player at the Class A level is a daunting task.
Replacing two is truly a monumental feat.
But that’s the task for this year’s Richland boys basketball team as they head into the 2021-22 season.
After losing senior sensations Daniel Nicholson and Logan Helton to graduation, head coach Jason Loveless will turn to scoring by committee this season as the Raiders eye another strong campaign this year.
This year’s Raider roster is not devoid of talent, however, as the Raiders return several key cogs from last year’s squad that made the state quarterfinals in Murfreesboro.
Three seniors are on Loveless’ roster, led by Tyrell Randolph, Ben Teegarden and Trey Luna.
Randolph and Luna played major minutes on last year’s squad, and the former should serve as the team’s top scoring threat and point guard this season.
Luna, meanwhile, was an All-District performer last season despite being the third-leading scorer on his own ballclub.
Other offensive standouts for the Raiders this season figure to include junior Jace Derryberry and freshman Carter Edwards.
Derryberry provides a weapon from beyond the arc for the Raiders, while Edwards returns after an eighth-grade cameo on the roster last season.
Sophomore big man Gage Kirk should also provide valuable size down low for the Raiders.
